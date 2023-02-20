Politics
Boris Johnson’s intervention in the NI Brexit row is not an entirely unnecessary minister | Brexit
An intervention by Boris Johnson in the row over resolving the post-Brexit impasse in Northern Ireland is not entirely unnecessary, a cabinet minister has said, as work to strike a deal with the EU unfolds On the string.
Penny Mordaunt, the Commons leader, suggested the concerns allegedly raised by the former prime minister were a welcome reminder to Brussels of the threat that Britain could try to unilaterally override the Northern Ireland Protocol .
The bill designed to do this is on hold, but Mordaunt said Boris was Boris and added: The intervention of a source close to the former prime minister is helpful in reminding the EU of this bill.
Tory MPs quietly mull over the details of a deal being drawn between the UK and EU to help ease trade barriers between Britain and Northern Ireland and reduce the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.
Ahead of a difficult week for Rishi Sunak, the prime minister returned home after meeting EU leaders at the Munich security conference on Saturday and is spending Sunday at No 10 holding a series of informal meetings.
Downing Street had hoped to announce an agreement on Monday to overhaul the way the protocol works, but the Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) buy-in is seen as essential.
A group of hardline Brexiteers from the Conservative Party known as the European Research Group have also said they will stick with the DUP, raising the threat of a mass rebellion against Sunak.
Johnson fears a successful deal could lead to the government scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, allowing the UK to unilaterally tear up some Brexit deals in the region, the Observer has revealed.
The Sunday Times also quoted a friend of Johnsons saying: His fundamental concern is that we have taken the powers in the bill and are not using them, and we have not gotten as good a deal as we would have done because we didn’t stick to it.
Although some government insiders are frustrated that they believe Johnson is a thorn in their side at a key stage in the negotiations, Mordaunt said his alleged interventions were not entirely unnecessary.
She suggested reminding Brussels that the bill was useful leverage, telling Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: The EU talks about things it previously said it wouldn’t talk about.
Securing DUP support for any deal is paramount, Mordaunt insisted. Unless every community in NI is behind this deal, it won’t last, it won’t work, she told Skys Sophy Ridge on Sunday’s show.
As the DUP refused to re-enter power-sharing, leaving Northern Ireland without an executive for a year, citing protocol concerns, Mordaunt admitted that a key part of any deal would be to hand over the assembly upright.
She dismissed the potential for rebellion from Tory MPs, saying it was irrelevant unless it worked for the whole of Northern Ireland. Downing Street has yet to decide whether to vote on a deal, Mordaunt added.
However, Wendy Morton, the former chief whip under Liz Truss, urged ministers to keep all backbench MPs on side. We need to have something that works that takes all of our communities and our party with us, she told the BBC.
Labor reiterated its offer to provide political cover for Sunak by backing any deal reached with the EU, meaning the prime minister could easily win any vote, regardless of a rebellion in his own party.
Yvette Cooper, the shadow interior secretary, said she hoped a deal was imminent because it was badly needed.
