Maryam Nawaz questions leadership of ‘cowardly’ Imran Khan





PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz responds to the packed crowd at her party’s workers’ convention in Rawalpindi on February 19, 2023. Twitter/PML-N

As Imran Khan’s ‘Bharo Tehreek prison’ approaches, Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, gave a hard-hitting speech on Sunday referencing the Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a cowardly leader who hides in his Zaman Park bunker to avoid arrest.

Maryam, while addressing his party’s workers’ convention in Rawalpindi, censured the PTI chairman for using women as a shield, apparently referring to Khan’s supporters and party workers gathered outside his residence in Lahore in order to resist the possible arrest of their leader.

The ousted prime minister, who was ousted from office last spring after a no-confidence motion, confined himself to his home after being injured in an assassination attempt on him in November last year.

Following sedition cases filed against his party leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan announced on February 4 the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (court arrest movement) which will start from Lahore on Wednesday (February 22).

Mocking the ousted prime minister, who was removed from office in April, the PML-N stalwart asked her party activists: can a coward be the leader of the Pakistani nation?

Referring to a new leaked audio allegedly between PTI Chief Yasmin Rashid and Lahore Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Maryam said: Khan is urging people to fill the jails, [but on the other hand] he phones Dogar and asks if the police are coming to arrest him.

Disparaging the former PTI-led government, the top PML-N leader claimed that Imran Khan’s regime had received more loans than the country had received in the past 75 years.

According to her, only the supremo of the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, could lead the country out of the crisis. In the same breath, Maryam said it would take a few years to get the economy back on track. Inflation and Imran Khan would be expelled from the country together.

Addressing the overstretched workers, the PML-N leader also held the former first lady, Bushra Bibi, responsible for the current crises in the country.

“Elections at the same time”

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing the convention said general elections should be held across the country at the same time.

The security czar said his “party is fully prepared” for the election. He added that they were not afraid of elections.

Launching a new salvo on Imran Khan over his Jail Bharo Tehreek (judicial arrest motion), Sanaullah said the government’s response would be far beyond his imagination.

“Unity is needed before the elections”

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader and former Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called for unity ahead of national and provincial assembly elections.

Elections to national and provincial assemblies are approaching. We need to be united before that and mobilize workers and voters, the former prime minister said addressing the party’s workers’ convention.

Khaqan added that the party must decide to ensure hard work and provide the right candidate in the constituencies.

He hoped his parties would prevail in Rawalpindi “if the elections are held independently”.

Whether there are national or provincial elections, PML-N will win. Other than rigging, the party has never lost in Rawalpindi, Abbasi added.

He also vowed to round up discouraged party members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1042264-maryam-questions-coward-imran-khans-leadership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos