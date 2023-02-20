Donald Trump calls Chris Cuomo ‘Fredo’ in Truth Social Attack





Donald Trump repeatedly referred to journalist Chris Cuomo as “Fredo” in an attack posted on his Truth Social platform.

The former president’s comments were published alongside a New York Post article which reported that Cuomo said on an episode of Anthony Scaramucci’s podcast, Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci, that he had to accept his dismissal from CNN “because I was going to kill everyone, including myself.”

“I had to accept because I was going to kill everyone, including myself,” he said. “Things can consume you. Italians are so passionate, and I really had to fight against that because, you know, like you, I have too many people relying on me.”

CNN fired Cuomo in 2021 for acting as a strategist for his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, as he fought sexual harassment charges in violation of the network’s ethics rules. Andrew Cuomo has denied all allegations made against him.

“That’s exactly Fredo’s sentiment,” Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social on Saturday. “I’ve always said this guy was absolutely bonkers! He’s Fredo, and to me, he’ll always be Fredo. Unsurprisingly, his show is a ratings disaster!”

Christopher Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter’s 9th Annual Most Powerful People in Media at The Pool on April 11, 2019 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for THR

Chris Cuomo currently hosts a primetime show on NewsNation. The Washington Post reported on the channel’s low ratings earlier this week, noting that it averaged around 63,000 viewers per night in 2022.

Saturday’s post isn’t the first time Trump has mocked Cuomo by calling him “Fredo” — a reference to The Godfather’s Fredo Corleone, a character who has become synonymous with weakness and failure.

Cuomo took offense at being called “Fredo” during a confrontation with a heckler in 2019 that was caught on camera.

In the clip, he said it was an ethnic slur for Italian Americans. “It’s like the N-word for us,” he said, drawing criticism.

This video prompted Trump to continue, tweeting at the time, “Thought Chris was Fredo too. Truth hurts. Totally lost! Low CNN ratings.”

Also on Scaramucci’s podcast, Cuomo said Italians “are the only ethnic group you’re 100% allowed to talk to.”

Scaramucci, best known for his brief stint as Trump’s White House communications director in 2017, replied, “I was Tony Soprano on the Potomac. I was a Jersey Shore cast member at the inside the White House. I was a gangster. I mean, they said it all.”

He added: “I don’t give anything away. Neither do you. I mean, that’s what’s great about being Italian, you know? I’m a big First Amendment supporter.”

Newsweek has reached out to representatives for Cuomo and Trump for further comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-calls-chris-cuomo-fredo-truth-social-1782241 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos