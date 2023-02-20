Latest leaked audio aimed at sabotaging JIT investigating Wazirabad attack: Imran Khan – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that an audio clip featuring a conversation between Dr Yasmin Rashid and former Lahore police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was aimed at sabotaging the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating about the attempt on his life.

In the leaked audio, the PTI chief speaks to the police officer to ask if he received the posting orders after being reinstated as the Lahore Capital Police Officer (CCPO ) by a bench of the Supreme Court on Friday. According to the audio clip, the policeman replied that no order had come to him.

The former Punjab health minister, without naming anyone, said she had phoned to find out their intentions. Apparently referring to Imran, she said he was concerned about issues surrounding the reinstatement of the former Lahore police chief.

Dogar replied that the records would be signed after court time and his people were seated there to receive orders. She said she told Imran that Dogar had not yet received the orders.

In the conversation, Rashid asked the policeman if their night would pass peacefully. As Dogar hesitated for a moment, the PTI leader quickly joked that she had asked a tough question from the start.

The policeman replied that hopefully everything would be fine.

It is pertinent to mention that this audio clip was the latest addition to the series of audio leaks surrounding Dogar, as only a few days ago former Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahis, his conversation with his lawyer about the Dogars case was leaked on social media.

In a televised address on Sunday, the PTI chairman linked the audio clips to an attempt to sabotage the investigation into the attack on his life in Wazirabad last year.

Speaking alongside Rashid, he said that all officials included in the JIT had been removed from their posts and some had been blackmailed into quitting, but Dogar stood his ground and told the court that three assailants were involved in the incident.

It should be noted that several PTI leaders, including Imran, reiterated that the attack was part of a well-coordinated plan executed by at least three gunmen to eliminate the former prime minister.

A JIT, formed by the Punjab government, reportedly agreed with Imrans’ claims that the attack was carried out from three different firing sites. The team, which was replenished twice, was led by Dogar. Earlier in January however, the government formed a new team to investigate the attack.

They posted their own officers. The 17 out of 23 officers transferred by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were those involved in the May 25 incident, Imran said during the televised address, referring to violence against PTI workers during Azadi festivals. March last year.

Imran said only three state agencies had the means to tap phones and alleged the government was blackmailing opponents to achieve their political goals. Deep fake videos are being made, he lamented. Phones are tapped.

The head of the PTI said that by law, no government agency could tap a phone until it informed the Home Secretary, who then had to seek permission from the court.

In 1996, the Benazir government was removed from office and the court said one of the reasons was the tapping of phones, he said. My three senior party leaders told me they were being blackmailed based on videos.

Imran said his phones were tapped when he was prime minister. Hitting the prime ministers line is against the Official Secrets Act and dangerous to the country.

The former prime minister urged the judiciary to act, calling the practice sick. Whenever they want to blackmail they pull out a tape [] they try to control people by blackmailing them.

He appealed to the courts to save the company from the threat of wiretapping and bring the responsible party to justice. We have hopes from the courts on this, he said. Dr. Yasmin will also apply to the competent court on this matter.

Rashid, meanwhile, said the audio was leaked because she regularly followed JIT investigating Imran’s assassination attempt.

Dogar had clearly stated that it was an attempt orchestrated by three people, she said. He presented the evidence in court.

She said some JIT officers were blackmailed but Dogar stuck to his guns.

Speaking about the evidence collected by the JIT, she said that the DG of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sohail Zafar Chatha, was tasked with stealing the evidence file and putting it under lock and key.

She alleged that Chatha was Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s right-hand man, adding that the PTI had approached the court to see the evidence that had been collected.

The judge said he would send his prosecutors, but when they went to check all the evidence was gone and only 11 pages remained, she added.

She asked how her phone could be tapped. Did Sanaullah go to court and ask permission to listen [my phone]? she said, calling it a violation of her fundamental rights.

