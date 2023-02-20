Australia desperately wants China to wake up from its property nightmare

He also ended a crackdown on big Chinese tech companies that had crippled their business. While the January data offers limited encouragement, at least the downward spiral in the real estate sector appears to have come to an end, one wonders if the series of supportive policies will be able to bring about a material turnaround in the sector. There is a huge inventory overhang of unfinished or unsold properties to deal with, as well as buyers who have seen their peers burned by the pre-sale model that was pervasive in the sector. There is a massive inventory of unsold and unfinished projects to move, but mistrust reigns among potential buyers, who have seen existing buyers of pre-sold apartments end up with mortgages but no properties. Credit:Bloomberg Indebted local authorities, which depend on income from property sales for a third to half of their income, will be even more indebted than they already are to play their part in the effort to revive activity.

As China’s population begins to shrink and unemployment nears 20% among young Chinese, there is also a longer-term question mark over reliance on property as a major driver of growth. Economic Growth. After China reported 3% growth in its economy last year (a figure that was greeted with some cynicism given the apparent panic that the performance of the economy induced in Beijing), it resorted to a well-rehearsed playbook, with announcements of significant support, not just in the form of ownership, but infrastructure more broadly. How China emerges from the pandemic years matters, not just for China and its national and geopolitical capabilities and ambitions, but for the global economy. After the 2008 global financial crisis, China embarked on a $600 billion ($874 billion) infrastructure investment spree that sustained and accelerated its growth rate (and helped the global economy to recover) until the outbreak of the pandemic. In the decade before COVID, its average GDP growth was nearly 8% per year. Faced with an economy ravaged by its rigid and harsh response to the pandemic, Xi has resorted to these familiar policies even as China now bears a far greater debt burden. JP Morgan has estimated China’s debt-to-GDP ratio at 285% and expects it to add another 10 percentage points to that ratio this year).

Centralized investment in industrial activity and infrastructure may also be even less productive than its response to the financial crisis, when ghost towns were built and there was infrastructure investment that could only be justified because local governments were told to borrow and invest in infrastructure. This experience suggests that there could be a lot more unproductive spending and some crowding out of the more productive private sector. Loading The International Monetary Fund has forecast GDP growth of 5.2% this year on the back of stimulus and the expectation that Chinese consumers will drive consumption growth now that they have been lifted from the shackles of COVID zero policies. There is an obvious base effect, the comparison this year will be with the COVID-depressed growth of 2022 which will have worked its way into the numbers by the end of this year, making it more difficult to sustain growth rates at a halfway figure. from 2024.

At this point, it is too early in the year to assess whether consumers have returned, although there has been an understandable recovery in activity from the shrinking COVID years. During the Lunar New Year period, travel and tourism rebounded strongly, with passenger traffic up 76%, although still nearly half that of the pre-COVID era. Consumption was also almost 7% higher than last year. The recovery of the Chinese real estate sector is crucial for the Australian economy. Credit:Getty Whether these trends can be sustained is an open question. Chinese households are heavily spared, but if they roll them out after the past three years of COVID-affected experience, it will be critical to Xi's ambition to permanently change the composition of China's export growth (where prices Chinese goods deflate as the global market economy slows) and towards consumption.