The government will heal the wounds of earthquake victims





During his visit to the southern province of Hatay, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with earthquake victims and miners taking part in the rescue effort. Cavusoglu said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit earthquake-hit areas again next week. (AA)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Kirikhan and Iskenderun districts in Hatay province in southern Turkey. After visiting a coordination center in Kirikhan district on Sunday, Cavusoglu met with miners who took part in rescue efforts and residents affected by the earthquakes. He stressed that the government would heal the wounds of the earthquake victims. Turkish Foreign Minister noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will again visit the earthquake-affected areas next week. He then moved to Iskenderun and visited the Türkiye Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) center in the district. Cavusoglu also visited a tent city set up for earthquake victims in central Iskenderun. At least 41,020 people were killed and more than 108,000 injured in two powerful earthquakes that shook southeastern Turkey on February 6, according to the latest official figures. The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people in 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa. Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that hit Turkey in less than 10 hours. In Syria, at least 5,840 people have been killed. LEARN MORE:

