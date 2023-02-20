Analysis: Indonesia now more corrupt than when Jokowi took over – Universities

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

When President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo leaves the political scene in October 2024, Indonesia will likely be a more corrupt nation than when he moved into the presidential palace a decade earlier, unless he can turn the tide. It’s not a legacy that Jokowi wants to remember.

In the latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released this month, Indonesia not only saw the biggest drop in its score to 38 in 2022 from 34 a year earlier, but also in the global corruption rankings. 96th to 110th out of 180 countries surveyed. In 2014, the year Jokowi took the helm, Indonesia scored 34 and ranked 107 out of 175 countries surveyed.

The index, published annually by Transparency International, collects the perception of a sample of the public in each country. It assigns countries scores ranging from 0 for very corrupt to 100 for very clean.

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) in Indonesia Year Score (out of 100) World ranking/ countries surveyed 2014 34 107/175 2015 36 88/168 2016 37 90/176 2017 37 96/180 2018 38 89/180 2019 40 85/180 2020 37 102/180 2021 38 96/180 2022 34 110/180

Source: Transparency International

The decline indicates that over the past eight years, Jokowi has undone many of the achievements he has so arduously fought for in the country’s anti-corruption campaign over the past two decades, including those that occurred under his leadership. . Based on the CPI, Indonesia had the best performance in 2019, the year Jokowi was re-elected for a second term, when he scored 40 and ranked 85 out of 180 countries surveyed.

Unless Jokowi makes a bold move in the coming months, the downward trend will continue for the next few years. Although his administration is not considered corrupt, his policies have facilitated the return of the corrupt habits of Indonesia’s past, or he turned a blind eye to the corruption of those around him.

Indonesia has come a long way since the days of the Suharto dictatorship. In 1998, the year he left the scene, Indonesia was the most corrupt nation in the world, according to Transparency International, which then surveyed 80 countries. In 1999, a year after leaving, Indonesia was still ranked 96e out of 99 countries studied. The public was so cynical that a joke circulating at the time asked how much money Indonesia had paid Transparency International to get it out of the top spot.

After Soeharto, the fight against corruption became a central theme of the reform movement to establish democracy in the country. Candidates in the elections were judged on the basis of their commitments to eliminate massive corruption.

Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) won presidential elections in 2004 and 2009 campaigning on the promise of a clean government. Jokowi also championed the anti-corruption campaign when he won elections in 2014. This perception changed during his second term, as confirmed by the latest CPI report.

One of the most drastic measures Jokowi has taken is to dismantle the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). Established in the early years of the reform movement in 2004 to fight large-scale corruption committed by people in high positions, the KPK preys on high-level judges, powerful politicians, ministers and police generals. The KPK has many enemies in powerful places and only a few friends, including the public and the media. Politicians were eager to dismantle the power of the KPK.

President SBY used his power to foil numerous attempts by the House of Representatives to dissolve the KPK, even when some of his ministers fell prey to the commission. He couldn’t stop Aulia Pohan, then Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia, who is his son’s stepfather, from going to jail because she was out of the KPK.

Jokowi enabled the House to move forward with the amendment of the KPK law. The first attempt was foiled by a massive and violent student street protest in 2019, but the bill was reintroduced in the House the following year and became law, disorganizing the commission. The House has also used its power to determine who can sit on the committee and choose those who are considered friendly and non-threatening. The current KPK chairman, Firli Bahuri, came from the national police, shielding the institution from corruption investigations.

The KPK under Jokowi has become a toothless tiger, a big step back from when it was widely feared and respected and enjoyed massive public support.

Despite the negative publicity over his failure to root out corruption following the CPI report, the president responded calmly, summoning some of his top ministers last week to find ways to correct that perception. He said he remained committed to rooting out corruption.

An indication of why it is tolerating a level of corruption came from a statement by Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who criticized undercover operations the KPK had carried out. to catch corruption in the act. Luhut said such operations were a source of embarrassment for the country, although they have become few and far between.

It sounds like a page from Soeharto’s book that condoned some corruption with the popular theory that it greases the economic wheels of a developing country. This theory has since proven fatal. Corruption got so rampant and out of control that it bankrupted the country in 1998, exposing all the developments made in its time and again impoverishing the nation. The oil windfall of the 1970s and 1980s went largely into the pockets of his cronies.

Indonesia today is a far cry from the corrupt nation it was 20 years ago, but we are moving back in that direction. As President Jokowi prepares to leave the scene, leaving a nation more corrupt than before he came to power would be a tragic legacy that will overshadow many of his other accomplishments.

President Joko Widodo summoned Minister for Politics, Law and Security, Mahfud MD, National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin and KPK Chairman, Firli Bahuri , at the State Palace on February 7 to discuss Transparency International’s publication of their perception of corruption. Index where Indonesia only scored 34.

In a public statement, President Jokowi said the CPI will not affect the investment climate, as investors will think about profit or loss. However, a government source said the president was concerned about the downward trend in the CPI. The source added that the president was afraid it would affect the integrity of the government. “That’s why the president called in the chiefs of law enforcement to assess how it went,” the source revealed.

Apart from discussing strategies to improve the CPI, the source said another topic discussed during the meeting was the open challenge of the Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, against the operations KPK infiltration. During the meeting, Jokowi also ordered the KPK, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and the National Police to strengthen anti-corruption law enforcement.

A law enforcement official said after the meeting that KPK and AGO had agreed to jointly monitor and supervise the handling of corruption cases. “The government wants to simplify coordination between law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption,” the source said.

