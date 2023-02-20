Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from upcoming New York trial





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump’s lawyers want to bar from his upcoming civil rape trial the Access Hollywood tape in which the former president graphically brags about how celebrities can assault women.

Trump lawyers Alina Habba and Michael Madaio have filed papers in Manhattan federal court seeking to block references to the taped 2005 encounter and the tape itself from an April lawsuit stemming from claims by the longtime columnist E. Jean Carroll.

They called the tape irrelevant and highly prejudicial and said it could be used unfairly to suggest to jurors that Trump had a propensity for sexual assault and therefore must have raped Carroll. They also asked to bar the testimony of two women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct and to ban references to his campaign speeches.

Carroll, 79, sued Trump in November after New York state temporarily changed laws to allow adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even though the attacks took place decades ago. A trial is scheduled for April 25 and both Trump and Carroll are expected to testify.

Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, said in her 2019 memoir, Why do we need men? that Trump raped her in late 1995 or early 1996 in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store in Manhattan.

Trump has denied it, sometimes angrily, in public statements.

In an October deposition for the upcoming trial, Trump dismissed Carroll’s claims, saying: Physically, she’s not my type, although he misidentified her as one of his ex-wives when we showed him a photo.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, confronted him with the claims two dozen other women made against him, asking if some were true.

“I would say. I mean, I don’t see any. I mean, you didn’t show me anything,” Trump replied, according to the transcript.

His answers could increase the relevance of lewd comments he made on the Access Hollywood tape, which was revealed just weeks before he won the November 2016 presidential election.

In the tape, he says that sometimes when he sees beautiful women: I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And he added that when you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything, including grab women between their legs.

Afterwards, he offered a rare apology, saying the comments were locker room banter picked up on a hot mic.

In excerpts from his deposition placed on the public record this week, Trump said it has been largely true over the past million years that celebrities can grab women they find attractive. Unfortunately or fortunately, he added.

And do you consider yourself a star? Kaplan asked.

I think you can say yes, Trump replied.

In her lawsuit, Carroll said she had a chance meeting with Trump that turned into a playful joke when he asked her to help him pick out lingerie for a friend. She said they teased each other to try on a piece of lingerie and went to the locker room, where Trump got violent and raped her.

His attorney declined to comment.

