



SIALKOT: Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that the previous regime was responsible for the spread of terrorism in the country, The News International reported. Without naming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan, he said security forces were battling terrorists last night (referring to the Karachi police bureau terror attack) as they were brought back (TTP) and rehabilitated almost a year ago. Asif was referring to the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Chief’s office.

The Karachi Police Office was raided on Friday and began at 7.10pm, while police and Rangers personnel cleared the five-storey building in phases, eventually sweeping the entire office around 10.46pm. The hours-long fighting between terrorists and law enforcement agencies – comprising Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistani Sindh Rangers & Sindh Police – Friday at the Karachi Police Bureau located at Sharea Faisal left four dead and 19 injured, according to Dawn’s report.

In contrast, the three terrorists belonging to the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed. Lashing out at the former PTI government, Asif said terrorists were brought to Pakistan two and a half years ago, which ultimately led to the current wave of terrorism, Dawn reported.

Notably, the administration of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed interest in resuming talks with the TTP. By the time the second round of talks began in February 2022, the government had already released at least 100 TTP detainees. However, no progress was made towards reaching a peace agreement with the TTP and the banned outfit called off its ceasefire on 28 November. Since then, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mainly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but also in Balochistan and the city of Punjab. from Mianwali, which borders the KP. Terrorist attacks have also reached Islamabad and Karachi.

The Karachi terror attack came after a deadly suicide bombing at a Peshawar Civil Lines mosque that left 84 people dead, Geo News reported. Speaking about the economic crisis, Asif said Pakistan had already failed as a country and there was no early respite in sight, The News International reported. By the way, his statement comes even before Pakistan can get a bailout from the IMF.

“The country has failed. We live in a state that has failed,” Asif, a senior official from the coalition government’s main party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said in a speech. before a convention in a private college. in Sialkot. Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits, hit by a balance of payments crisis as it attempts to repay high levels of external debt amid political chaos and deteriorating security.

Inflation has soared, the rupee has fallen and the country can no longer afford to import, leading to a sharp decline in the industry, The News International reported. The critical stance of foreign exchange reserves – which stood at around $3.19 billion as of February 10 – reflects the miseries of the $350 billion economy struggling to finance imports as thousands of containers of supplies were washing up in its ports, blocking production and putting the jobs of millions at risk.

Khawaja Asif said all the solutions to Pakistan’s economic problems lie in the country and not in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose crucial $1.1 billion loan Pakistan is desperately trying to secure, has reported The News International. Presenting a solution to solve the country’s economic problems, Defense Minister Pak said the golf clubs were built on 1,500 acres of government land and Pakistan can pay off a quarter of its debt by selling two of them. his golf clubs.

He added that everyone including the country’s military, bureaucracy and politicians are to blame for the current economic mess as the law and the Constitution are not upheld in Pakistan, The News International.

“Over the past 32 years, I have seen politics fall out of favor in Pakistan,” he added. Hit by a balance of payments crisis as it attempts to reduce high levels of external debt amid political chaos and deteriorating security, Pakistan’s economy is in crisis. Inflation has skyrocketed, the Pakistani rupee has plummeted, and the country can no longer afford to import, leading to a severe decline in industry. Life for the Pakistani masses, which was already difficult given the current state of the country’s economy, has become even more difficult after the price of petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 272 per litre, in line with IMF requirements.

