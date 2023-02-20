Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on disappearance of Nandamuri Taraka, Asaduddin Owaisi reminds ‘Wazir-e-Azam’ of Bhiwani killings | India News

NEW DELHI: AIMIM Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the recent murder of two Muslim men in Bhiwani, allegedly by members of a right-wing group, after the Prime Minister tweeted his condolences for the Death of Tollywood star, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Taking to Twitter, the leader of AIMIM tweeted, Sir @narendramodi Junaid & Naseer were kidnapped, beaten & burned alive by the so called ‘Gau Rakshaks’ where youngsters have young children. Please tweet to express your sorrow Wazir e Azam for these 2 stars of Meo Muslims.

MP AIMIM tagged the Prime Minister on Twitter in response to the latter’s tweet expressing his condolences over the passing of Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. It may be recalled that Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both inhabitants of the village of Ghatmeeka in the district of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, were reportedly abducted on Wednesday and their charred bodies were found inside a car set on fire by far-right members at Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday.

Of the two, Junaid had a criminal record for cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations, a police officer said. Family members of the deceased had named five men linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint to the police. A Bharatpur district court in Rajasthan sent one of the defendants, Rinku Saini, to remand on Saturday in connection with the deaths of two Muslims.

Sharing more information, Gopalgarh Post House Manager Ramnaresh Meena said, “Arrested Accused Rinku Saini was presented in court today from where he was remanded for five days. The accused will then be questioned.

However, he said no new arrests have been made in the case so far. Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryanas Nuh district, was arrested on the basis of questioning and technical analysis on Friday evening. He works as a taxi driver and was involved with a cow vigilante group, police said.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the two, who were linked to each other, took place on Friday after authorities announced compensation of Rs 20.5 lakh to each of the affected families. One of the main defendants in this case is Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the chairman of Gurugram district in Bajrang Dal.

He had been named earlier in an attempted murder case registered at Pataudi Police Station in Gurugram on February 7. While on the run, Manu Manesar posted a video message claiming his innocence in the Rajasthan case.