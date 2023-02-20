Politics
Partygate probe focuses on ‘ABBA party’ at Johnson’s apartment
Officials investigate breach of pandemic rules under Boris Johnson’s government is focusing on an Abba-themed party at the prime minister’s former flat.
The Parliamentary Privileges Committee, led by Labor MP Harriet Harman, worked on messages and other information passed on by the government towards the end of last year.
Their investigation is believed to focus on a particular event, themed around Swedish pop superstars, which took place in the flat above Downing Street on November 13, 2020, as reported by The Observer.
Abba was reportedly appalled by these allegations.
Bjorn Ulvaeus, one of the founding members of pop bands, said in February last year after reports of the party first surfaced: I mean, wow. Did they only play Abba music? Are you kidding?
Benny Andersson, another Abba singer, added: You can’t call it an Abba party.
It’s a Johnson party where they played Abba music. This is not an Abba party.
You see how [Johnson] get out of that.
The evening would have included food, alcohol and music, and the noise of the event would have been heard even from several floors below.
Although Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister, is known to have attended at least part of the evening, the rally did not form a substantial part of Sue Gray’s investigations.
Ms Gray was the senior official tasked with tracking reports of rule-breaking by Johnson and her staff during the shutdowns instituted during the pandemic.
The evening is believed to have become the focus of the follow-up investigation under Harman due to Johnson being questioned directly about the event in the House of Commons.
His response to questions about the evening, which he has continued to maintain ever since, was: Whatever happened, the advice was followed and the rules were followed at all times.
It is one of four cases in which Johnson has specifically denied breaking his own government’s rules introduced to curb the spread of the pandemic, meaning it is crucial for the work of the committees to determine whether Johnson has misled Parliament about the extent of the problem.
As part of her previous report on the matter, civil servant Gray looked into the event but said she had not pursued it further as her investigations had been halted by the Metropolitan Police launching their own investigation of the allegations.
Abba’s party took place within hours of the departure of Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief adviser, and Lee Cain, former Downing Streets communications director.
This was after a power struggle with his then partner and now wife, Carrie Symonds, who was also present at the event herself.
Cummings has since expressed surprise that the party was not investigated sooner or more thoroughly.
He said in a interview with UnHerd: Dozens of people downstairs could hear it, so all the police had to do was question one of them.
You don’t have a business meeting upstairs in No 10 where the music is so loud you can hear it in the fucking press office.
Unmesh Desai, Deputy Chairman of the London Assembly’s Policing and Crime Committee, reportedly wrote to the Metropolitan Police last Saturday urging them to reopen their investigation into the breach of pandemic rules at Downing Street .
