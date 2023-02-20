Donald Trump on trial, with Professor John C. Coffee Jr.





Donald Trump on trial John C. Coffee Jr.

Yale Law’69, NYU Law’76Adolf A. Berle Professor of Law, Columbia Law SchoolDirector, Center on Corporate Governance, Columbia University

In conversation with:

Michael Caruso

CC 83, CEO and Publisher, The New Republic

Donald Trump has always had an amazing ability to find himself in difficult legal situations and somehow get out of them. But now the former president is facing a seemingly overwhelming number of court cases, 19 separate lawsuits spanning everything from charges of financial fraud and sexual misconduct to mishandling government records and attempted annulment of an election to incite insurrection on Capitol Hill.

Professor Coffee will give us his expert analysis of the most dangerous cases facing Donald Trump today, and his chances of survival or conviction.

Time will be allocated for questions and answers.

John C. Coffee Jr. is a prolific researcher, frequent news commentator, and recognized authority on white-collar crime and complex litigation as well as securities law, corporate governance, and class actions.

Coffee has been repeatedly listed by the National Law Journal on its annual list of America’s 100 Most Influential Lawyers. His commentary on current issues appears frequently in publications such as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Financial Times, and he regularly testifies before congressional committees on securities and financial law matters.

For his work in the area of ​​white collar crime, Coffee received the Donald Cressey Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners in 2011. For his work in the area of ​​corporate governance company, Coffee received the Allen & Overy Law Prize in 2018 for The Agency Costs. of Activism: Information Leakage, Thwarted Majorities, and the Public Morality, an article exploring how the interests of activist investors can conflict with those of other shareholders.

Coffees’ academic books include Corporate Crime and Punishment: The Crisis of Underenforcement (2020), Entrepreneurial Litigation: Its Rise, Fall, and Future (2016); The Regulatory Aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis with Eils Ferran, Niamh Moloney and Jennifer G. Hill (2012); Gatekeepers: The Professions and Corporate Governance (2006); and Knights, Raiders, and Targets: The Impact of the Hostile Takeover with Louis Lowenstein and Susan Rose-Ackerman (1988).

At Columbia Law School, where he has taught since 1980, Coffee founded and serves on the editorial board of TheCLS Blue Sky Blog, where jurists and practicing lawyers write about topical capital markets issues. In his role as Director of the Center on Corporate Governance, Coffee regularly hosts conferences where leading finance and legal experts discuss and shed light on current issues in securities law and mergers and acquisitions. He frequently speaks on matters of corporate governance and securities regulation in the United States and abroad.

Michael Caruso is CEO and publisher of The New Republic. Previously, he was the editorial director of The Hill’s Changing America. From 2011 to 2019, he was the fourth editor of Smithsonian magazine. Prior to that, he was associate editor of the Wall Street Journal.

