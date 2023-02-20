Jokowi today appoints HIPMI management for 2022-2025 term of service





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The central governing body of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (BPP HIPMI) has organized special national education and training (Diklatnassus) and orientation for candidates for the BPP HIPMI 2022-2025 service period before the inauguration by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on February 20, 2023, today. The National Education and Training Program and Orientation of BPP HIPMI Functional Candidates for the Service Period 2022-2025 was opened by BPP HIPMI General Chairman Akbar Himawan Buchari who discussed the orientation of the policy organizational, and the speaker was the first General President of HIPMI as well as HIPMI Founder/Founder Abdul Latief discussing the history and fighting spirit of HIPMI. Then, Chairman of Honor Board of BPP HIPMI along with Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM RI Bahlil Lahadalia explained HIPMI’s role in sustainable economic development; Secretary General of BPP HIPMI Anggawira who gave an explanation regarding organizational management. BPP HIPMI 2008-2011 Service Term President Erwin Aksa discussed HIPMI and meritocracy; President of BPP HIPMI Term of Service 2011-2014 Raja Sapta Oktohari explained how to strengthen the strength of HIPMI; and ESQ Leadership Center founder Ary Ginanjar Agustian gave advice on leadership. In the orientation for future BPP HIPMI civil servants for the 2022-2025 service period, the exit orientation is divided into four trainings. Namely team building, leadership, problem solving and effective communication. Apart from national education and training and orientation of BPP HIPMI functional candidates for the 2022-2025 service period, BPP HIPMI also proceeded to sign the integrity pact for candidates for the 2022 BPP HIPMI service period -2025 and the socialization of the HIPMI GO application. “We are holding this education and training before the inauguration ceremony, with the hope that in the future, the management of BPP HIPMI will be better prepared to work wholeheartedly for HIPMI,” said the General Chairman of BPP HIPMI. Akbar Himawan Buchari, during the opening of the Education and Training and Orientation Program for future BPP HIPMI civil servants for the service period 2022 -2025 at Mercure Hotel Ancol Jakarta, quoted on Monday (20/1/2023) . “During the 2022-2025 service period, 200 administrators are undergoing training, training and orientation for BPP HIPMI civil servant candidates.

President Jokowi attended the inauguration ceremony of the members of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (Hipmi) for the period 2019-2022 at Raffles Hotel, Jakarta on Wednesday (15/1/2020). Jokowi had time to greet Sandiaga Uno who was present at that time as the former president of Hipmi.

