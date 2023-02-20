Politics
Xi Jinping launches his non-Western modernization model
As “a new form of human civilization. Chinese-style modernization shatters the myth of ‘modernization = Westernization’ and offers a (non-democratic) model to the world, Xi said.
by Huzimo
” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>CCP organ “People’s Daily” of February 8, giving great emphasis to Xi Jinping
” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/xi-jinping/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>Xi Jinping’s February 7 speech on Chinese-style modernization.
Developing countries ruled by autocrats would like to modernize themselves, but their dictators are afraid that with modernization, Human Rights
” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/human-rights/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>human rights, democracy, free speech, and freedom of religion or belief will come—bringing their power to an end.
Good news is now coming to them from Beijing. Xi Jinping
” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/xi-jinping/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>Xi Jinping tells the world’s dictators that there is no single model of modernization. The CCP
” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>CCP is offering to them the Chinese model of modernization, which is different from its Western counterpart. It is also better, Xi claims, and leads to “a new form of human civilization.”
On February 7, the new Central Committee members, alternate members, and major leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels gathered for a seminar led by Xi Jinping on “Studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the CCP
” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>CCP.”
Xi insisted there that “the generalization and in-depth elaboration of the Chinese-style modernization theory is a major theoretical innovation of the 20th National Congress of the CCP
” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>CCP and the latest major achievement of scientific socialism.” In fact, he said, “Chinese-style modernization is a major accomplishment achieved by our Party.”
“Chinese-style modernization,” according to Xi, is “a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China” and, unlike other models of modernization, is “scientific,” precisely because it is based on Marx’s ideology.
Its essence is that economy can be modernized without changing political systems or ideologies, or renouncing security and control. Chinese-style modernization “balances development with security, implements the overall concept of national security, improves the national security system, enhances our capacity to safeguard national security, and firmly safeguards the security of state power, institutions, and ideology.” In China, it is “the leadership of the Party [that] gathers the majestic power to build modernization with Chinese characteristics.
Other countries may follow the same model. Chinese modernization, Xi Jinping insisted, is “deeply rooted in excellent traditional Chinese culture, embodies the advanced nature of scientific socialism, learns and absorbs all the outstanding achievements of human civilization, corresponds to the right direction of the progress of human civilization and presents a new model of modernization different from the Western model. It is a new form of human civilization. Modernization with Chinese characteristics breaks the myth of ‘modernization = Westernization’ and shows a different path to modernization.”
Although rooted in the traditions of China, the Chinese path of modernization “offers an alternative model of modernization to developing countries and a Chinese solution for human beings to explore a better social system. The unique worldview, values, history, civilization, democracy and ecology contained in modernization with Chinese characteristics and its great practice are major innovations in the theory and practice of global modernization. Modernization with Chinese characteristics has set an example for developing countries to move towards modernization regardless of Western values and offered them a new choice.
Xi also mentioned that the new model of modernization is part of “socialist spirituality,” a concept we recently explored in Bitter Winter. As such, it offers developing countries not just practical tools but an ideology to resist calls for democratization and respect for human rights.
” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/human-rights/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>humanrightsItalsoreiteratesthatChinawantstobecometheleaderofaglobalcoalitionofundemocraticcountries[{“attribute=””>humanrightsItalsoreiteratesthatChinawantstobecometheleaderofaworldcoalitionofnon-democraticcountries[{“attribute=””>lesdroitsdel’hommeIlréitèreégalementquelaChineveutdevenirlechefd’unecoalitionmondialedepaysnondémocratiques[{“attribute=””>humanrightsItalsoreiteratesthatChinawantstobecometheleaderofaworldcoalitionofnon-democraticcountries
