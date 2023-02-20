

As “a new form of human civilization. Chinese-style modernization shatters the myth of ‘modernization = Westernization’ and offers a (non-democratic) model to the world, Xi said. by Huzimo The CCP He represents the Chinese Communist Party, which since 1949 has controlled all social and political life in China. CCP members should in principle be self-proclaimed atheists. The ultimate goal of the CCP is the suppression of religion. However, how this goal is achieved has varied over time, and after Chairman Mao’s death, the CCP recognized that, despite its efforts, religions could survive in China for a long time. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>CCP organ “People’s Daily” of February 8, giving great emphasis to Xi Jinping The secretary of the CCP since 2012 and the president of China since 2013. He has promoted a personal dictatorship and a cult of his personality reminiscent of Chairman Mao, and a crackdown on all religions stronger than in the previous decades, which found its legal expression in the new Regulation on Religious Affairs. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/xi-jinping/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>Xi Jinping’s February 7 speech on Chinese-style modernization. Developing countries ruled by autocrats would like to modernize themselves, but their dictators are afraid that with modernization, Human Rights The fundamental rights of all human beings to life, freedom, justice, and safety, defined by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/human-rights/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>human rights, democracy, free speech, and freedom of religion or belief will come—bringing their power to an end. Good news is now coming to them from Beijing. Xi Jinping The secretary of the CCP since 2012 and the president of China since 2013. He has promoted a personal dictatorship and a cult of his personality reminiscent of Chairman Mao, and a crackdown on all religions stronger than in the previous decades, which found its legal expression in the new Regulation on Religious Affairs. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/xi-jinping/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>Xi Jinping tells the world’s dictators that there is no single model of modernization. The CCP It stands for Chinese Communist Party, which from 1949 controls all social and political life in China. Members of CCP should in principle be self-proclaimed atheists. The ultimate goal of CCP is suppression of religion. However, how this goal is achieved has varied during time, and after Chairman Mao’s death the CCP has acknowledged that, notwithstanding its efforts, religions may survive in China for a long time. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>CCP is offering to them the Chinese model of modernization, which is different from its Western counterpart. It is also better, Xi claims, and leads to “a new form of human civilization.” On February 7, the new Central Committee members, alternate members, and major leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels gathered for a seminar led by Xi Jinping on “Studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the CCP It stands for Chinese Communist Party, which from 1949 controls all social and political life in China. Members of CCP should in principle be self-proclaimed atheists. The ultimate goal of CCP is suppression of religion. However, how this goal is achieved has varied during time, and after Chairman Mao’s death the CCP has acknowledged that, notwithstanding its efforts, religions may survive in China for a long time. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>CCP.” Xi insisted there that “the generalization and in-depth elaboration of the Chinese-style modernization theory is a major theoretical innovation of the 20th National Congress of the CCP

“Chinese-style modernization,” according to Xi, is “a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China” and, unlike other models of modernization, is “scientific,” precisely because it is based on Marx’s ideology.

Its essence is that economy can be modernized without changing political systems or ideologies, or renouncing security and control. Chinese-style modernization “balances development with security, implements the overall concept of national security, improves the national security system, enhances our capacity to safeguard national security, and firmly safeguards the security of state power, institutions, and ideology.” In China, it is “the leadership of the Party [that] gathers the majestic power to build modernization with Chinese characteristics.

Poster of a first modernization campaign, 1987. Source: chineseposters.net.

Other countries may follow the same model. Chinese modernization, Xi Jinping insisted, is “deeply rooted in excellent traditional Chinese culture, embodies the advanced nature of scientific socialism, learns and absorbs all the outstanding achievements of human civilization, corresponds to the right direction of the progress of human civilization and presents a new model of modernization different from the Western model. It is a new form of human civilization. Modernization with Chinese characteristics breaks the myth of ‘modernization = Westernization’ and shows a different path to modernization.”

Although rooted in the traditions of China, the Chinese path of modernization “offers an alternative model of modernization to developing countries and a Chinese solution for human beings to explore a better social system. The unique worldview, values, history, civilization, democracy and ecology contained in modernization with Chinese characteristics and its great practice are major innovations in the theory and practice of global modernization. Modernization with Chinese characteristics has set an example for developing countries to move towards modernization regardless of Western values ​​and offered them a new choice.

Xi also mentioned that the new model of modernization is part of “socialist spirituality,” a concept we recently explored in Bitter Winter. As such, it offers developing countries not just practical tools but an ideology to resist calls for democratization and respect for human rights.