PM Modi on 12 Cheetahs arriving at MP’s Kuno Nat’l Park

New Delhi: India’s wildlife diversity has received a boost with the arrival of 12 cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

The 12 cheetahs that arrived on Saturday were released into quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district, five months after the first batch of eight of these fastest land animals were brought there from Namibia, another African country.

Don’t miss the in-depth and unbiased stories from northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our privacy policy

Tagging a tweet by Minister of the Environmentr Bhupender Yadav on the arrival of cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said on Twitter, “India’s wildlife diversity is getting a boost with this development.”

In his tweet, Yadav said on Saturday: “Welcome the Cheetah project, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, has reached a new milestone today in Kuno National Park. Released 12 cheetahs in the presence of the MP CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri @nstomar.

Their intercontinental translocation is part of the Indian government’s ambitious program to reintroduce these animals to the country seven decades after their extinction. The last cheetah in the country died in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

EASTMOJO PREMIUM

Help support honest journalism.

With the addition of these 12 members, the number of cheetahs in the KNP has risen to 20. Prime Minister Modi had released eight felines from Namibia into the KNP on September 17 last year.

The Namibian cheetahs, five females and three males, are currently in hunting enclosures at the park ahead of their full release into the wild.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Read also | What is special about 3 new species of crickets from Meghalaya, Haryana?

Like that: As Loading…

Related