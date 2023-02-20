Why is Nikki Haley running for president?





On Thursday evening, Nikki Haley entered the first stop of her presidential campaign tour, a town hall in Exeter, New Hampshire, escorted by Don Bolduc, the retired general whose failed Senate run ended in that same room. three months earlier. Bolduc had distinguished himself during the mid-terms as a shameless denier of the elections, before reconsidering his position; Haleys Stand for America PAC had donated ten thousand dollars to her campaign. The fact that she started her campaign here in New Hampshire at a town hall is indicative of how she feels about Americans in the Granite State, Bolduc told a standing crowd. It’s quintessential New Hampshire. That’s how it should be: cafe-breath closed.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, had announced her decision to run against her former boss two days earlier, earning the accolade of being the first Republican to challenge Trump in the primaries. next year. The move was greeted with a healthy dose of derision. In the Bulwark, Republican anti-Trump strategist Sarah Longwell said Haley was the perfect candidate but for a bygone era of Republican politics. The Times editorial board said Nikki Haley will not be the next president, and her Wall Street Journal counterpart observed that there was no clear rationale for Haley’s offer. For Haley, it was the perfect setup. As she told the crowd at Exeter, I don’t care if they underestimate me, because it’s always fun. They said I couldn’t win when I ran against a thirty-year-old starter [for the state legislature]…. When I ran for governor, what I didn’t tell you was that I ran against a lieutenant governor, a congressman, an attorney general, and a senator from State, and I was Nikki who? No one had heard of me.

Haleys’ announcement, at the time, was politically astute. With no other Republican candidate officially in the race next to Trump, she captured the news cycle, made pundits take her seriously, scored a sitdown on the Today show, and brought reporters of the network to travel to New Hampshire in the middle of winter. She has also earned props in some quarters for putting herself in Trump’s verbal line of fire. Trump, who has already come up with nicknames for his probably most competitive rival, Ron DeSantis (Ron DeSanctimonious), anticipated Haleys’ announcement with a sardonic but gentle mockery, at least for him. Nikki should follow her heart, not her honor. She should absolutely run, he posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, along with a video of Haley saying, in April 2021, that she would not run against him. Right now, Haley is more likely to help, not hurt, Trump. Maybe he’s trying to pump Haley because she’s more likely to take voting shares from DeSantis than he is, Longwell told me. Like, she takes away normal votes.

By normie, Longwell means old-school Republicans: conservatives who espouse limited government and free markets, who regard John McCain as a hero and Russia as a mortal enemy. But Longwell told me the modern Republican Party is of little use to a candidate like Haley. The day before Haleys’ announcement, she convened a focus group of people who voted twice for Trump. They said they didn’t want to go back, Longwell noted. They like the direction Trump has taken for the Party. They don’t think it has to be Trump, but they think it has to be someone in Trump’s mold, and they see Nikki Haley as an establishment, part of the Republican Party they left behind.

In Exeter, the crowd was definitely buying what Haley was selling, which to a large extent was herself. Dressed casually in black pants and a purple sweater, she didn’t look like a politician and she didn’t act like one. She stood at eye level, inches from the audience, microphone in hand, pacing, speaking fluently and without notes. She was polished and articulate, but not so polished and articulate that she came across as prepackaged and fake. She was affable and measured, taking a few jabs at Joe Biden, but holding no hard feelings. Prior to the event, every person I spoke to told me that after years of division and bullying from Trump, they were looking for an optimistic and good-natured candidate. It was the candidate who was in the room.

If Haley represents the old guard GOP, it is only in its hawkish approach to foreign policy. Unlike the American-first contingent of Republicans currently in Congress, who see no reason for the United States to support Ukraine, Haley sees Russian aggression in a broader context. This is not a war against Ukraine. This is a war on freedom, she said, after an audience member asked her stance on the conflict. Because if Russia takes Ukraine, they said Poland and the Baltics would be next, and they were looking at a world war. And if Russia wins, you can bet the Chinese will take Taiwan and the Iranians will get the bomb. She continued, If they lose, he says to every dictator and enemy of the West, Don’t mess with us… That doesn’t mean we send troops. This does not mean that we write blank cheques. That means we get together with these NATO countries, and we say, what are you going to do?… And we all make sure they have the equipment and the ammunition to earn this for themselves .

In almost every other respect, however, Haleys’ politics align with the most extreme wing of the Republican Party. Yes, she opposed Trump’s Muslim ban when he first proposed her, as a candidate in 2015. But when President Trump actually issued an executive order barring entry to the states United with people from several Muslim-majority countries, she defended the action, saying it was not a Muslim ban. And yes, as governor, Haley oversaw the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the South Carolina State House after a white supremacist murdered nine black people attending a Bible study at the historic Methodist Episcopal Church. African Emanuel of Charleston. But, as Aaron Blake recently wrote in The Washington Post, in the years since she took her stand, she lamented that the Charleston murders smeared a flag that for many represents heritage rather than the racism. Haley’s gift is to pass for a moderate while espousing immoderate opinions and surrounding himself with extremists.

It was a calculated decision to be introduced by General Bolduc, whom many New Hampshire Republicans found too extreme when he ran for the Senate, just as it was to invite right-wing evangelical pastor John Hagee , known for his anti-Semitic and homophobic comments, to give the invocation to kick off Haleys’ campaign in South Carolina. To Pastor Hagee, I always say I want to be you when I grow up, Haley exclaimed as she took to the podium. At that event, she also raised Ralph Norman, the South Carolina congressman who wanted Trump to declare martial law to stay in power and voted against certifying the election. You know I would have been there with you in Congress, holding them accountable, she told him. (Norman was the first person to endorse Haley; Bolduc was the second.) They weren’t dog whistles. They were blatant expressions of Haleys ideology. They may have been a timely way to let the MAGA crowd know that they aren’t, in fact, a normie, but there’s no reason to assume they aren’t real.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-political-scene/why-is-nikki-haley-running-for-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos