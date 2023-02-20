Blinken visits Turkey earthquake zone, unveils $100 million in aid





Comment this story Comment HATAY PROVINCE, Turkey Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in earthquake-ravaged Turkey on Sunday, announcing $100 million in disaster relief and offering unreserved solidarity to a NATO ally in the often tense relations with Washington. The top US diplomat took a helicopter ride over devastated parts of southeastern Turkey with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and thanked workers at the US Agency for International Development, including the search and rescue specialists, paramedics, construction riggers and emergency officials who helped pull people from collapsed buildings following the February 6 magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes . It’s really hard to put into words, Blinken said after visiting a badly damaged area outside Antakya. When you see the extent of the damage, the number of buildings, the number of apartments, the number of houses that have been destroyed, it is going to take a massive effort to rebuild, but we are committed to supporting Turkey in this effort . The earthquakes are known to have killed over 46,000 people and left over a million homeless in Turkey and Syria. Blinkens’ announcement of additional aid of $100 million brings the total amount of US humanitarian assistance to $185 million. On Saturday, Turkish authorities said search and rescue operations had ended in most areas and would end on Sunday, a grim reality that Blinken noted during his visit. Search and rescue, unfortunately, is coming to an end, he said. The recovery operation is underway, and then there will be a massive rebuilding effort. During his helicopter tour, Blinken saw the chaotic and uneven earthquakes up close. It flew over rows of seemingly intact high-rise buildings alongside others that had been reduced to rubble. You see collapsed buildings, destroyed roofs and, right next to it, something that is still standing, Blinken said. Some of these inequalities have been linked to shoddy and illegal construction methods that have fueled anger against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, already criticized for the country’s economic downturn and facing parliamentary and presidential elections in May. Turkish officials have tried to demonstrate action on the problem, by detaining or issuing arrest warrants for around 130 people accused of negligent building practices in recent days. Blinkens’ first visit to Turkey, more than two years after President Biden took office, demonstrates the troubled nature of relations between Washington and Ankara. US officials criticized Erdogan’s authoritarian actions and were frustrated by his latest decision to delay Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership bids over their alleged support for Kurdish groups that Turkey regard as terrorists. The visit was planned before the massive earthquake in Turkey. Western officials hoped the trip could help push forward Nordic bids, potentially greased by a deal allowing Turkey to buy US F-16 fighter jets. But while US support for the turkey recovery may generate goodwill in the relationship, expectations are low that the trip will result in meaningful breakthroughs. No one expects Turkey to ratify Finland’s or Sweden’s membership at this point because government bandwidth for foreign policy has shrunk dramatically, said Soner Cagaptay, Turkey researcher at Washington. Institute for Near East Policy. But emergency aid from American and European allies has improved those countries’ position in Turkey, Cagaptay said. Turkish citizens have realized through the outpouring of support that Turkey’s closest friends are still in the West. During his helicopter flight, the damage observed by Blinken was considerable. The quake collapsed entire neighborhoods, with roofs, shattered windows and demolished walls creating piles of wreckage that fill streets and alleys. The roads that have been cleared are mainly used by large trucks to transport the debris. Blinken flew over rows of tent camps housing people who had lost their homes. Blinken also spent time at Incirlik Air Force Base, thanking American aid workers for their efforts. In recent days, US military helicopters have carried out airlift operations from the base, ferrying relief personnel to the quake sites. The U.S. Navy has also repositioned warships in the eastern Mediterranean Sea to provide rotational logistical, medical and air support to turkey rescue efforts. US military aircraft airlifted about 18 metric tons of relief supplies for earthquake victims. Our colleagues have flown something like 150 sorties, Blinken said as military personnel piled up boxes of supplies that will be shipped to damaged sites. They sent helicopters over hard-to-reach areas. £24 million of aid is coming through this place, and as you can see it’s going straight to the lorries behind me and it’s going to the people who need it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/02/19/blinken-turkey-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos