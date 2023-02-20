Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he would consider forfeiting the presidency if the campaign helps Donald Trump win the Baltimore Sun





Always shy of announcing a presidential race, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday morning on Meet the Press that if his own candidacy were to help former President Donald Trump win back the White House, it would be a pretty big deal. good reason to consider not running.

I want us to have a future for the Republican Party, Hogan told Chuck Todd on NBC’s weekly show. And if we can stop Donald Trump and elect a great, savvy Republican conservative leader, then that would definitely be a factor.

Since leaving the governor’s office a month ago, Hogan has stepped up his teasing of running for president in 2024, but has not committed to a campaign. Earlier this month, Hogan told Fox News that he was very seriously considering running for president. During his interview with Todd on Sunday, Hogan said he would make a decision on the potential race in a relatively short time, likely this spring.

During Sunday’s exchange, Hogan also said he would not make a blanket pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee, particularly if that nominee was Trump.

I’m a lifelong Republican who wants to support whoever the party’s nominee is,” Hogan said. However, you know, I said before that I don’t support Trump, I won’t support Trump. You know, I would put country before party and I wouldn’t put someone who isn’t, shouldn’t be the president.

Hogan did not vote for Trump in the 2016 or 2020 general election. Instead, he wrote to Ronald Reagan in the 2020 election and wrote to his father for president in the 2016 election.

I’m a lifelong Republican who believes we desperately need a savvy conservative in the White House, but country comes before party. pic.twitter.com/Zp2Q0v6wSl

— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 19, 2023

Hogan, who has raised money for a federal political action committee that could back a 2024 campaign, touted his moderate approach during Sunday’s interview and distanced himself from the Republican parties’ focus on cultural issues, blaming Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for focusing on schools teaching gender identity.

What DeSantis is doing with the education in Florida to me sounds like big, overbearing government, Hogan said.

This is not the most important problem. I think more people are concerned about the economy, inflation. They are preoccupied with crime. But education is one of the things we need to talk about.

