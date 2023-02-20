Australia must come to the table for investment in Southeast Asia

Along with Japan, it was Australia that helped save the (now renamed) Trans-Pacific Partnership in early 2018 when the Trump administration scrapped a deal the United States had originally initiated.

But while Australia has an exemplary record in regional bodies, it is a serial laggard in investing in the region, which is noted almost everywhere in the region.

Australia’s investment stock in Vietnam is lower than that of Lego, the Danish toy and game company.

As nations in the southeast, notably our neighbor and regional giant, Indonesia, focus their diplomatic energies on reviving economic growth, Australia’s regional position could drift, as could the Americas.

In Indonesia, Australia accounted for 1.7% of cumulative capital investment in the country between 2012 and 2021, according to the Lowy Institutes Asia Power Index. In the Philippines, it’s pretty much the same. In Malaysia, it is slightly higher.

In Vietnam it is 0.52% or, as Huong Le Thu of the Perth USAsia Center points out, Australia’s investment stock is lower than that of Lego, the Danish toy and game company, in the country.

Beijing is rapidly gaining ground. It already overtakes the United States in terms of new investment flows in most countries in the region, with the obvious exceptions of Japan and Taiwan, where it faces political barriers.

China is also increasing its lead over Japan, the once dominant economic force in Asia. Since 2018, China’s average share of investment in Asia Power Index countries has increased from 16% to 22%. Japan went from about 12% to 10%.

Australia has a greater share of investment in Pacific island countries, but many companies, such as Westpac, are not considering whether to invest more money, but whether to pull out, because small yields are increasingly overwhelmed by regulatory complexities. (Westpac is also pulling out of Asia, for different reasons.)

Telstra bought the Pacific’s dominant regional mobile provider, Digicel, last year, but that was only after a big boost and an even bigger offer of cheap capital from the Morrison government of the time.

Of course, it’s fanciful that Australia could ever match China, let alone Japan and the United States in the region. Nevertheless, Australia is seen as lagging behind, even relative to its size.

With a few exceptions, Australians do business with Southeast Asia, not so much in Southeast Asia. The same is true in China, with which we enjoy huge two-way trade but where we invest very little.

Our companies have long preferred to look to the US, UK and Europe to place their money, even though their destinations are a day’s flight away and in many time zones.

One result of this long-standing pattern is that Indonesia increasingly sees itself as leaving Australia behind economically over the coming decades as it aims for growth to climb into the l one of the top 10 economies in the world.

President Joko Widodo is totally focused on the development of his country, which plays to China’s strengths. There is no indication that Jokowi’s successor will be different.

Canberra can quietly complain that such concentration comes at the expense of Jakarta’s regional geopolitical influence and its willingness to fend off Beijing’s incursions into its territorial waters. But it is a reality, whatever Australia thinks.

The federal government is very aware of the perception problem. Late last year, he appointed Nicholas Moore, the former chief executive of Macquarie Group, to act as special envoy to Southeast Asia as part of his regional strategy.

Moore, in turn, according to a report in this article, created his own kitchen cabinet of business leaders to leverage their expertise to deepen Australia’s entanglement with Southeast Asian economies. .

Greg Combet, a former labor minister who now chairs IFM Investors, led a delegation of super fund managers and financiers to assess investment opportunities in Indonesia late last year, another possible route to commitment.

Australian governments do not have command economy powers, so Moore and Combet will need to make a business case for investing in countries like Indonesia and elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

But as Australia looks for external options to manage the rise of China, we need a dazzling approach. One of them won’t work on its own.