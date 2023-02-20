modi: ET GBS: infrastructure push has been depoliticised, says PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed in his address to the ET Global Business Summit on Friday that his government had depoliticized infrastructure development in the country, unlike in the past when such projects were only viewed through the prism of political dividends. He specifically pointed to the overhaul of the 100 Ambitious Districts program which, until his government came to power, were portrayed as backward districts with limited government attention. Addressing an impressive gathering of business leaders, entrepreneurs, economists and policy makers, the PM said when he took office in 2014 the first step was to reinvent and reinvent every element of governance, which was in line with the summit theme of Reinvent Business, Reimagine the World. We rethought how government should reform welfare delivery to empower the poor. We reimagined how government could create infrastructure more efficiently. We have reinvented the type of relationship the government should have with the citizens of the country, he said. He stressed that building modern infrastructure is an imperative for growth and that the approach in this regard has undergone a big change during his tenure as Prime Minister. Experts at this summit will also recognize that better infrastructure is essential for India’s rapid growth. But what was the situation in the country before? And why was it so? Modi said. He pointed to analyses, including articles in The Economic Times, that highlighted how infrastructure decisions were made with political dividends in mind rather than people’s well-being. Previously, political gains were weighed when roads had to be built somewhere, whether or not it brought in votes. Train routes and stops were also decided against a backdrop of political gains and losses, Modi said. He further pointed out that his government has stopped viewing infrastructure in silos and has reimagined building infrastructure as a grand strategy. Today, highways are being built in India at a rate of 38 km per day and more than 5 km of railway tracks are laid every day. Our port capacity will reach 3,000 mtpa in the next two years. Compared to 2014, the number of operational airports increased from 74 to 147. About 3.5 lakh km of rural roads were constructed in these nine years. About 80,000 km of national highways have been built During these nine years, 3 million poor families have received pucca houses. Many countries don’t even have such a population, he said. The prime minister said his government had come up with the concept of ambitious districts to develop the most backward regions of the country. I want to limit myself to the theme of Reimagine. The situation in 2014 was such that there were more than 100 such districts in the country, which were considered very backward, he said.

Mai-baapattitude of previous diets

Poverty and backwardness without a road, water, school, electricity, hospital, education and employment were the identities of these neighborhoods. And tribal brothers and sisters live in most of these districts. Previously, officers were sent to these districts as punishment posts. Today, the youngest and brightest officers are delegated there, he added. The prime minister also attacked his political opponents for having a mai-baap attitude towards the poor and not trusting their potential. In their speeches in Parliament, some people used to ask how poor people can make digital payments. They never had any idea of ​​the power of the poor in my country, but I do, Modi said.

