China Should Withdraw Lethal Aid To Russia After US Warning (Retired General)





Retired four-star Army General Jack Keane said on Sunday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s warning on Sunday that China could provide lethal aid to Russia could actually cause Beijing to cancel those plans. Blinken said in an interview that aired on Sunday that China is “strongly considering” sending ammunition and weapons to Russia as its war against Ukraine reaches the one-year mark. “I agree with the administration for starting to expose their understanding, probably in intelligence circles, that China is preparing to provide lethal military aid to Russia,” said Keane, a Fox News analyst, to host Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday. “And I think by coming out and exposing – and I would go further and tell them – what we think they’re trying to provide, China will probably pull back after that public exposure.” Keane called China and Russia “strategic partners” and said “we shouldn’t be surprised that China wants Russia to succeed.” “Remember China did not condemn the invasion. They did not condemn that it is illegal. They did not speak out against the genocide and war crimes that are being committed,” Keane said. . “Certainly, China has bought as much Russian oil as possible and helped them with the sanctions imposed on them.” Buttigieg pushes Norfolk Southern to back higher rail safety standards Pressure on Biden to provide F-16 supports ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

Concerns that Beijing could give Russia a boost come amid US-China tensions after the Biden administration shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon earlier this month. Blinken postponed a planned trip to China amid controversy, but met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where he raised the issue of lethal support for Russia. “I made it clear the importance of not crossing that line and the fact that it would have serious consequences for our own relations, which we don’t need in addition to the ball incident in which China is engaged,” Blinken said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/3865694-china-likely-to-pull-back-on-lethal-aid-to-russia-after-us-warning-retired-general/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos