Former Bajwa army chief wanted TTP families to be resettled in Pakistan, claims Imran Khan aide





A Pakistani politician loyal to former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted to ‘resettle’ family members of outlaw Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the country after the Afghan Taliban took control of Kabul in August. 2021. The remarks by Shireen Mazari, a former human rights minister in Khan’s government, come at a time when there has been a substantial increase in terrorist activity across the country, the attack on the office of the chief of Karachi Police on Friday night being the latest incident. “Bajwa at one point raised the issue (of the Taliban)…that there are families of Pakistani nationality in the TTP who want to return to the country…If they accept the Constitution and lay down their arms, something should be done for some sort of resettlement and talks should take place,” she said while appearing on the Dawn News program “Doosra Rukh”.

The Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) added that a meeting had been called because the resettlement suggestion had provoked an “immediate reaction from the elected members of the PTI”. “It was decided that before engaging in a dialogue, a committee would be formed between the elected officials and the military to form a consensus because our elected officials have a lot of reluctance,” she said.

Mazari said the PTI had demanded that a consensus be reached first, and then a dialogue with the TTP be engaged. She then lamented that the PTI government was subsequently overthrown and that the current government “didn’t care what dialogue should take place with whom”. Mazari said the party “had all the options available to it”.

Khan approached President Arif Alvi and demanded an investigation against former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for repeatedly violating the terms of his oath, including secretly recording conversations with him during his tenure as Prime Minister. to Khan by General Bajwa, Mazari replied: “We heard that he had made many threats. I was also present at many meetings [but] I don’t want to say anything right now. Everything will come in its time.

She refrained from giving more details saying that the PTI cared that “many things are sensitive and confidential for the country” even though General Bajwa did not. “Don’t push us so hard that we have to come clean,” she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/international/former-army-chief-bajwa-wanted-ttp-families-resettled-in-pakistan-claims-imran-khan-s-aide-news-263447

