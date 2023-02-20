Boris Johnson warns Sunak against scrapping NI protocol bill: ‘It will be a big mistake’





Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on a ‘collision race’ with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over his plans to overhaul Northern Ireland [NI] post-Brexit protocol agreements with the European Union. In apparent signs of a diplomatic tussle brewing, Johnson appears wary of Sunak’s potential deals on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland which he is expected to announce as early as next week. In Sunak’s words, there are still many “challenges to be resolved” as a debate and vote in the House of Commons is scheduled for the coming week. As Labor’s Keir Starmer told the Observer his party would launch an extraordinary move to offer its support to Sunakin for any parliamentary vote on the deal, Tory MP Johnson is hatching a plan to derail any compromise with Brussels . Starmer, however, thinks Sunak needs to stop hustling to appease an uncompromising rump of his own backbenchers. During his tenure as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson published legislation to shred the 2020 Brexit deal, insisting there was no other way to protect Northern Ireland . [NI] peace process. The NI bill was launched when Johnson was prime minister. The former British Prime Minister had argued that this was a truly exceptional situation and that the NI protocol jeopardized the economic situation in the United Kingdom. As Sunak currently meets with EU leaders to draft a new deal, Johnson warns against abandoning his legislation. Sunak had recently traveled to Belfast to talk with lawmakers in Stormont about the best possible solution, and as he returned to the table with EU officials, a deal finally appears to be imminent. Protests as ex-British Prime Minister Johnson pushes ahead with his plan to tear up parts of the post-Brexit trade deal he signed with the European Union bloc. Credit: AP Why has the NI protocol caused a split in political opinion between the EU and the UK? Since 2021, post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland have caused a split in political opinion between the UK and the EU. Like UK including Northern Ireland [NI], is no longer a Member State of the European Union, under the new Withdrawal Agreement, the corresponding provisions for trade with Northern Ireland have been replaced. Under the revised protocols, the NI remains within the EU single market for the movement of goods. This implies that there will be no customs controls, declarations, tariffs or quantitative restrictions on goods destined for NI and that the flow of trade across the land border will continue without any documents or controls. However, the Union Customs Code remains applicable to the goods. entering NI from Great Britain [GB] or non-EU or EFTA countries. Since the UK’s withdrawal from the EU in 2019, maintaining and developing North-South cooperation has faced persistent challenges. Northern Ireland’s largest Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has disrupted the formation of any new government. And the EU operates Border Control Posts (BCPs) at ports in Northern Ireland for goods. EU chief negotiator Maros efovic has also introduced more rules for trucks entering Northern Ireland from Britain, as they require a three-page certificate. The UK is also required to share real-time data on trade movements with the EU and maintain border checkpoints at ports in Northern Ireland. Lorries pass the customs checkpoint at the Eurotunnel link to Europe in Folkestone, England. Credit: AP ‘Avoid extremist MPs’: Labor starmer to Sunak In June 2022, the UK published plans for fundamental reform of NI protocols offering more flexibility, suggesting ‘green lanes’ and ‘red lanes’ for the practical movement of goods. The Johnson administration, in the essential interest of the United Kingdom, demanded the restoration of the balance of Belfast [Good Friday]Deal. As Sunak held meetings with European Union leaders, sources close to the former prime minister told UK broadcasters that Johnson believed Sunak’s plan to block his bill would be a ‘big mistake’ . If we can find a way to satisfactorily resolve the issues with the protocol, you won’t need the bill, senior officials quoted by TheGuardian as saying. But we have not solved them yet,” they stressed. , Labor leader Starmer called on Sunak to stop ‘indulging’, ‘avoid his hardline MPs’ and get a ‘deal on the table, which benefits the UK’, which Labor is ready to support .

