Mary Trump warns Uncle Donald could incite ‘more violence’ over indictments





Mary Trump warns her uncle will use any opportunity to incite more violence amid seemingly imminent criminal charges against him.

MSNBC host Katie Phang and Mary Trump have agreed that the next big problem for the former president is likely to be out of Georgia following a special grand jury investigation into Trump’s request that officials of the state suddenly find enough votes to allow him to cancel the 2020 election and defeat Joe Biden. .

I have my dark days where I’m not quite sure indictments are coming, Mary Trump told Phang in an interview Sunday. But if indeed they do and I agree with you the first one would probably come out of Georgia hopefully a lot more shoes will drop.

But Trump warned that in the meantime, we’re… sort of in this state of suspended animation, and more and more people continue to be duped by outlets like Fox. [News]and thinks something has been stolen from them Donald, of course, will use any opportunity to incite more violence if he thinks it suits him, so we’re not off the hook yet, she said.

We still need to be prepared for all eventualities, she added.

Check it out below. Mary Trump talks about possible indictments against her uncle and her fears of more violence instigated by him starting at 5:20 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mary-donald-trump-indictments-more-violence_n_63f2a858e4b0e2590d3e2328

