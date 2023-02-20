Prime Minister Modi’s gift to German Chancellor sparks demand for hand-engraved vases from Moradabad, artisan says





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | photo credit: Reuters

Dilshad Hussain has been hand-engraving brass vessels for decades, but never has the demand and popularity of his products been higher than after Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a nickel-coated ‘matka’ to the Chancellor German Olaf Scholz last year. “The popularity of the ‘matka’ has increased several times since the Prime Minister chose to present it to the German Chancellor. Now I continue to receive orders,” said Mr Hussain, 75. PTI. At a G7 summit last year, Prime Minister Modi presented the German Chancellor with a hand-engraved, nickel-coated brass vessel from Moradabad, also known as “Peetal Nagari” or City of Brass from Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Hussain was recently awarded the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian honour, for his work. The septuagenarian craftsman says he learned the trade under the guidance of his grandfather. He also received the “Shilpa Guru” award six years ago from the then President, Ram Nath Kovind. Mr Hussain said he recently received an order from Mumbai and delivered the vessels at a price of 18,000 pieces. Orders are also coming in from other cities, he said. Sharing the technique behind his craft, Mr. Hussain said the design is first sketched on a paper. Then an outline of the whole design is made with a fine engraving tool hammered with a block of wood. This particular type of engraving is called “Marodi”, he said. Mr. Hussain praised Kshipra Shukla, President of the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Research (UPIDR), for his help in popularizing his art. “I have never been discriminated against because of my religion. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has praised my work many times,” he said. Mr. Hussain said he was training young people, many of them women. The President of UPIDR said that they have provided aid to artisans and grassroots artisans across the state without any consideration of caste, religion or gender. The Lucknow-based institute under the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has organized training programs for artisans in different cities. The goal is to help artisans and craftsmen improve their products so that they make a lot of money for buyers, Shukla said.

