Donald Trump will face ‘Press Play trial’ in Georgia: Kirschner





Political and legal analyst Glenn Kirschner believes former President Donald Trump will face what he calls a “press trial” in Georgia, which he says can be particularly damning.

Kirschner spent most of his legal career working as a prosecutor for the U.S. military, and also worked for a time in the homicide section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In recent years, he has become a prolific legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, as well as a vocal critic of Trump and his associates.

On Saturday, he appeared on The Dean Obeidallah Show where he chatted with host Dean Obeidallah about the latest developments in the case surrounding Trump’s alleged Georgia election tampering. Since February 2021, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump’s attempts to influence state election officials, which included the infamous call where he asked the secretary to State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overthrow Joe. Biden victory in Georgia.

Kirschner reiterated his past upbeat statements about the investigation and said he believed the former president would face a ‘press trial’ in Georgia, referring to a type of case he frequently had. tried in the past and which featured overwhelming evidence, ultimately leading to a charge.

Former President Donald Trump is seen in Georgia a month after his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said on Saturday that a particular type of damning evidence in the Georgia investigation against Trump would lead to an indictment. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“I think it’s inevitable [that the grand jury will indict Trump] given the nature of this report, given prosecutor Fani Willis,” Kirschner said. “And Dean, given the evidence of guilt. Donald Trump committed the crime on audio tape. I’ve tried RICO cases where we had wiretapping evidence and called those “press-reading trials.” I pressed play on the old cassette recorder and the jurors heard the defendant, who was sitting directly across from them in the courtroom, say, “Okay, I need six pounds, I need four guns, and I need you to kill this guy.” ..It is what it is.”

Kirschner continued, “Now Fani Willis has investigated [the case] comprehensively and aggressively, so he’s got all the facade and the bells and whistles, but this is a press game trial, and Trump will be indicted.”

Last Thursday, portions of the Fulton County investigation report were released following a judge’s order. They revealed that after hearing significant testimony “from election officials, investigators, technical experts, and Georgia State employees and officials,” the Fulton County Grand Jury concluded ” by unanimous vote” that no widespread voter fraud had taken place in Georgia. in the 2020 election that could have impacted his outcome, as Trump and his allies have consistently claimed.

“Glenn is a notorious dealer in wild conspiracy theories and questionable legal analysis,” a Trump spokesperson told Newsweek in response to Kirschner’s comments. “I would expect nothing more from an influencer-seeking MSNBC contributor who has been shunned by the legal community as a whole.”

Updated 2/19/2023 6:13 PM ET: Added response from Trump’s spokesperson.

