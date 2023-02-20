Pakistani ministers slam President Alvi for following Imran Khan’s advice and pressuring election commission to announce polling dates





Islamabad: Pakistani President Arif Alvi has come under scathing attack from ruling coalition ministers for allegedly acting on advice from former Prime Minister Imran Khan to pressure the watchdog the country’s electoral system to announce the dates of the polls for the provincial assemblies of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

President Alvi, who is from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, on Saturday invited Pakistan’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja, to an urgent meeting on February 20 to discuss dates ballot for both assemblies.

The letter was written after the president did not receive a response from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to his earlier letter written on February 8. In the second letter, the president expressed his dissatisfaction with the “apathy and inaction” on the part of the election watchdog.

In separate statements, the interior, defense and justice ministers criticized the president and reminded him of his constitutional position.

“Arif Alvi should act as [the] President of Pakistan. You should not act as a spokesperson for Imran Khan,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune newspaper.

“The president has nothing to do with announcing the date of the elections,” he said.

Sanaullah accused the president of interfering with the ECP’s constitutional authority, saying Khan was trying to exert pressure on the commission through the president’s office, according to the report.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also criticized the president for “interfering” in the affairs of the election watchdog.

“Mr. Arif Alvi, stay within your constitutional bounds,” Asif tweeted.

“Don’t play politics. If it’s not (for) yours, consider the honor of your position,” he added.

Asif alleged that Alvi had ‘occupied’ the post of president as a result of the ‘selection’ held in the 2018 general elections – a tacit reference to the PML-N’s claim that those polls were rigged by the “powerful circles”, according to the report said.

Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar reminded the president that the constitution does not allow him to set dates for provincial assembly elections.

He said Alvi should not criticize the ECP on the directives of his “leader”.

The provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was dissolved on January 18 after Governor Haji Ghulam Ali accepted Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s request for dissolution, who is a leader of Khan’s PTI party.

The move came days after the Punjab assembly was dissolved by order of Khan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab were ruled by the PTI.

The dissolution of the two provincial assemblies is seen as an attempt by Khan to push for early national elections. The former prime minister has been demanding new polls since he was ousted from senior leadership by a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

