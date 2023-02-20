Shivaji Maharaj has rebuilt temples destroyed by foreign invaders, with Prime Minister Modi taking this work forward: Amit Shah





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s task of restoring temples destroyed by the Mughals and other foreign invaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday as he praised the Maratha king for revolting against atrocities and fighting for swaraj (self-rule). Several temples were destroyed during the rule of the Mughals and other foreign invaders. Last week, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revamped the Saptakoteshwar temple, which was rebuilt by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Similarly, the temples of South India were also remodeled by the Maratha warrior king. Shivaji Maharaj built large gates in front of temples and attempted to restore these structures, Shah said after inaugurating the first phase of Shivsrushti – a grand memorial to the Maratha warrior king – unveiled on the birth anniversary of the founder. of the Maratha Empire. After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this tradition of temple restoration was continued by Bajirao Peshwa, Nanasaheb Peshwe, Madhavrao Peshwe and finally Punyashlok Ahilyadevi. Today our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also continuing this work as Ram Mandir is being built, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has also been constructed and Somnath Temple is decorated with gold. The BJP government and Prime Minister Modi are redeveloping several temples, he added. The Shivsrushti spans 21 acres and was conceptualized by Padma Vibhushan Laureate Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, who trained Maharaja Chhatrapati Pratishthan for its execution. The first phase of the project, which cost 60 crore, was completed, with the contribution of the state government 50 crore towards it. Shah said the project, aimed at promoting tourism in Maharashtra, will be the largest theme park in Asia, which perfectly combines historical facts and technology. Work will not stop on the project. I am confident that the project will be completed on time, he added. Hailing Shivaji Maharaj’s contribution in shaping India’s history, Shah referred to a statement made by Maharashtra’s first chief minister, Yashwantrao Chavan. If there had been no Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the whole world knows what the fate of India would have been. It would not have been necessary to go very far to find the Pakistani border. Perhaps the boundary could have been found outside your house and mine, Shah said, citing Chavan. I would like to say that the life of Shivaji Maharaj was not about gaining power. His life was to revolt against the atrocities committed for more than 100 years. His life consisted of fighting for swadharma and praising swabhasha (). His life was to establish the swaraj, he said. By establishing swaraj, Shah said, the Maratha king sent a message to the world that no one can unleash atrocities against India. This thought of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was relevant until 1857. After him, this ideology was later taken up by Chhatrapati Sambhaji, Chhatrapati Rajaram, Chhatrapati Shahu and later Peshvas from 1713 to 1818, he said. The journey of this swaraj stretched from Attock to Cuttack, from Gujarat to Bengal and gave a new spark to the whole country. The fight for swaraj launched by Shivaji Maharaj continues to this day. His emphasis on swaraj, swa-dharma and swa-bhasha used to reflect all aspects and that is why his rajmudra (royal seal) was done in Sanskrit, he added. Congress spokesman in Pune Ramesh Iyer said: “What Amit Shah said is a twisted fact. The current regime uses religion for votes contrary to what Shivaji Maharaj did.

