



When Donald Trump accepted the GOP presidential nod in Cleveland in July 2016, he could have imagined a place like East Palestine, Ohio, just 85 miles southeast of the huge podium where he stood as he promised voters that he would provide a better life for the people. all over this country that have been ignored, neglected and abandoned.

The Columbiana County village had seen its population drop from 6,000 to 4,700 in a century in which its industrial factories and potters closed and small shops struggled to compete with the Dollar Store, as Palestine eastern was primarily becoming home to long-distance commuters across the Pennsylvania border. That fall, county voters rewarded Trump’s wish with nearly 69% of their votes.

Trump’s 2016 pledge to remember forgotten Americans won him Rust Belt states like Ohio and dragged the Republican to the White House, where his blue-collar coalition was quickly…well, forgotten. Signature policy wins by 45th president for one term tax cut that targeted corporations and the wealthy and deregulation campaign to increase profits over the environment arguably did more to harm the east from Ohio only to help him.

No wonder Trump wants an overhaul.

Ongoing health fears over the wreckage of the Norfolk Southern train carrying cancer-causing chemicals on February 3 and the ensuing images of a poisonous mushroom over eastern Palestine are a crisis the former guy considers as an opportunity to revive his so-very low-power bid to return to the White House.

Fox News reports that Trump aides said their boss plans to travel to eastern Palestine and meet with community leaders there on Wednesday. The Trump team is clearly hoping to catch a wave of criticism of Ohio’s white working-class neglect from pundits and far-right politicians like hardline GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. They suddenly learned to love the environment… if only to call President Joe Biden an elitist.

On the surface, Trump’s planned trip to Ohio is, dare I say it, a rare outbreak of smart politics from a man who, thus far, has waged an extremely stupid campaign to return as a as our 47th president. But only on the surface.

In fact, if the people of eastern Palestine, a modern information wasteland with diminished or defunct sources of information, which allows misinformation to fester, really knew the reality, a delegation of city dwellers would probably salute Trump with Tiki torches and pitchforks purchased at Fullers Hardware.

Because the truth is that it gave the presidency awesome power to do something for forgotten Americans, Trump’s Oval Office actions protected the rich and powerful, no more than the nations hugely profitable railroads. about ordinary people ignored, neglected and abandoned. like Columbiana County. Any visit would not be a victory lap, but rather a criminal’s tendency to return to the scene of his crime.

Trump acted specifically to sabotage a nascent government effort to protect citizens from the growing threat posed by the derailments of outdated, ill-equipped and undermanned freight trains that were increasingly shipping both highly flammable crude oil of the fracking boom in the United States as well as toxic chemicals like those that would derail in Eastern Palestine.

Perhaps it was Trump’s bitter grudge against the man who tried to launch this campaign to regulate Barack Obama, the nation’s first black president. It may be the more than $6 million the railroad industry, including Norfolk Southern, gave to GOP candidates in 2016, plus millions more spent on lobbying.

Whatever the reason, Trump had been in office for less than a year when he decided to kill the 2015 rule change initiated by the Obama administration that would have required freight trains to upgrade braking technology. current one that was developed in the 19th century for the state. state-of-the-art electronic systems. By killing the rule, Trump bought Norfolk Southern and rail industry lobbyists’ argument that the upgrade would have cost them $3 billion, six times what the Obama administration had estimated it would cost.

While the Eastern Palestine wreck investigation is still in its early stages, it is unclear whether the modern brakes originally required for installation by 2021 could have prevented the toxic derailment or whether the rule specific to Obama would have applied. But experts believe the new brakes could have mitigated the wreckage and therefore the release of so many dangerous chemicals. And reversing the rules wasn’t the only time Team Trump sided with Big Rail against forgotten Americans who live on the wrong side of their tracks.

In 2019, for example, the Trump administration decided not to tighten but to loosen regulations on transporting fractured natural gas through communities like eastern Palestine. The same year, Trumps White House also killed an Obama-era proposal that would have required two crew members in freight train locomotives. It probably won’t shock you to learn that the men Trump appointed to lead the Federal Railroad Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration had both been senior executives in the lucrative freight industry.

READ MORE: In the 1970s, workers at this GM plant tried to reinvent the American dream. Instead, they watched him disappear | Will Bunch

But then, so much of Trump’s bluster about saving working-class Americans was nothing more than that. In 2017, the GOP candidate held a big rally in troubled eastern Ohio in Youngstown, where he promised the crowd that state factory jobs would all come back. They all come back. Spoiler alert: Manufacturing jobs haven’t returned but have shrunk under Trump, while doing better since Biden became president in 2021.

Given this dismal record (pun intended), why have some of the loudest voices on the Ohio train wreckage been far-right Republicans like Greene who, with timed accuracy, tweeted on environmental disaster, or the new GOP Sen. JD Vance, who told Fox News Tucker Carlson that American leaders have decided to ignore the people of eastern Palestine? Never mind that Vance himself said nothing about the crash for 10 days or that when he did he claimed his office was working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency while this office was not even involved.

In fact, the Republicans are not wrong to point out that areas like eastern Ohio have been treated very badly by government (and also by industry, which they don’t mention). And the Biden administration has also given them an opening with its response that has been both too slow and in some ways disappointing. The Bidens team’s recent moves to ramp up testing and dispatch the EPA administrator are a late start. But it’s still baffling why a Democratic administration hasn’t fought or sought a way to reimpose the tougher security rules that Trump killed.

It is beyond hypocrisy for Trump to bring his Harold Hill-Huckster shtick to eastern Palestine while the locals are still suffering from headaches and breathing in the stale air of the kind of disaster he didn’t lift a finger to quit from the Resolute Desk. But it’s also a little baffling why Biden or his transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg who seems to be channeling his inside McKinsey & Co. these days haven’t been to Ohio.

Especially when Trump and all the other Republicans who hope to capitalize politically on the misery of eastern Palestine come to town empty-handed. None of the anti-Biden critics on this issue have offered a solution, because they can’t. The only solution to the kind of runaway abuses of modern capitalism that are causing these environmental disasters is government regulation, aided by strengthening worker safety with strong unions, two things the Trump-led GOP has opposed every turning. As Maya Angelou said, when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.

A president should see an opportunity for change in the black smoke and rubble of this disaster, not the failed ex-POTUS, but the current one. I again urge Joe Biden to go to eastern Palestine and promise the good people there the things Donald Trump can’t and won’t, much stricter safety rules and enforcement, better equipped trains with empowered union members and a government that does things for the people who elect it. The current White House needs to hurry up and remember the people Trump forgot.

