Move | Opinion of the applicant

Joko Widodo is doing what I recommended to then-president Rodrigo Duterte in 2018. It didn’t happen so I’d like to try again with a new president because I think it has to happen and start now, not when it becomes clear that it should have been done in 2016 when Duterte took over the presidency: We have to move to a new capital. Widodo had the foresight to see that Jakarta would be under water as the world warmed. Manila is already underwater in many areas and heading in that direction elsewhere. Worse still, it is bounded to the west by Manila Bay and to the east by Laguna de Bay. So it can only expand north and south, pushing people further and further away from the city center to limited vacant land.

Quoting the Inquirer: Metro Manila sits in a low-lying area facing the sea and encompasses two river systems, making it prone to floods and disasters. … Almost 87% of the land area of ​​megacities is below sea level to which sea water could rise if a 10-year flood occurs in 2030, affecting $39.2 billion of gross domestic product of the country and putting 1.54 million people at risk (“Experts warn again against rehabilitation, other climate impacts”, News, 01/23/23).

In contrast, the Subic/Clark area is well above the sea, has a protected deep-water port, an airport already built and is easy to expand, as well as plenty of vacant land. It is an ideal location for a national capital. President Marcos Jr., as a visionary leader, must seriously consider change.

It’s something former Secretary Art Tugade tried during a brave move from the Department of Transportation offices to Clark. But nobody followed him, so he was forced to return to an overcrowded city of Manila which ranks first among the densest cities in the world, with 18,649,422 million inhabitants, including 15 million daily workers. . This equates to 42,857 people per square kilometer filling the Metro Manila area every day. The hybrid work alleviated the clutter, but only a little. It brought an imperceptible change to the quality of life in the city.

Our leaders must do what so few are ready to do: project themselves into the distant future. What will Manila look like in 50 or 100 years? I bet it will be an underwater swamp, even more crowded, if that’s possible, and uninhabitable. Now is the time to start the change elsewhere.

BGC is not that. It suffers from the same problems that Manila has/will have in addition to being a disastrously built old fashioned city, far from its original design.

I was very disappointed that the Supreme Court started building there. I hope that the Senate, which is considering moving there, will reconsider its decision so that their grandchildren can take the place of the grandfathers (there is no anti-dynasty law as the Constitution requires ) in a pleasantly designed city where there is space. Canberra, the capital of Australia, is such a city. Sydney and Melbourne couldn’t agree on which would be the capital, so they compromised and built a well-designed new capital in between. The whole national government is there: the administration, the congress and the judiciary.

This could start with the relocation of all government offices. Most are in old buildings, so moving is something that should be done anyway. The Supreme Court and Congress should cancel their intention to build again in BGC and do it in Clark/Subic instead. Think about the future, don’t build on the past. Let the private sector choose when it is financially better to do so. A non-stop high-speed train can connect the two in less than 30 minutes.

Jun Palafox could design a new city to be proud of. A city designed for a pleasant, comfortable and environmentally friendly life. A smart city where all services are interconnected and digitized, where there are plenty of parks, playgrounds and leisure areas; where you choose to use public transport or walk; where the traffic is, even during peak hours. None of this can happen in Manila, it’s too far. Any improvement will be incremental. Greed and lack of government control destroyed what was once the Pearl of the Orient.

At a bilateral US-RP meeting in late January, Subic Bay was designated as a priority site for infrastructure projects. Well, building a city is definitely considered an infrastructure project.

Mr. Marcos should, at the very least, engage a local-international consortium of experienced consulting firms to conduct a study of the feasibility, necessity and cost of doing so versus the cost of not doing so, based on a period of 50 years. frame.

Batangas was also suggested to me as a possible alternative site. So maybe a survey could be part of the study. Come to think of it, such a study should look at what the Philippines will look like 50 years from now when global temperatures are 2 degrees Celsius or higher. And start the preparations now.

E-mail: [email protected]



