



In recent years, Prime Minister Hun Sen has regularly shut down Cambodia’s main independent news agencies: print, broadcast, domestic and foreign media. He has used the criminal justice system to pressure journalists and restrict press freedom while expanding censorship. On February 13, he suddenly extinct one of the country’s newest online outlets, the Voice of Democracy. The police arrived at his office and his license was revoked.

An online and radio news outlet run by the Cambodian Center for Independent Media, Voice of Democracy is aptly named. Among other things, he without fear exposed a harrowing human trafficking scandal in Cambodia and probed how it was used to support online financial fraud centers with a global reach. The voice of democracy said he has helped the center fulfill its mission of promoting democratic governance, human rights, the development of all economic sectors and an independent and sustainable environment for the media. Now, he is another victim of Mr. Hun Sens’ authoritarian impulses.

The reason given for the closure was a February 9 Voice of Democracy report that Mr Hun Sens’s son, Hun Manet, had signed an aid agreement to donate $100,000 to Turkey for relief of the earthquake. It was obvious exceed of his authority. Mr. Hun Manet is deputy commander-in-chief of the Cambodian army, but such a package had to be signed by the prime minister. Mr. Hun Sen said the report had damaged the reputation of his government. He would have prepared Mr. Hun Manet to take over one day. The owner of the outlets, the media centre, said he had been quoting a government spokesperson and regret the confusion.

The silly pretext given for the closure should not mask Mr. Hun Sens’ true intention. He has ruled Cambodia since 1985 with an increasingly heavy hand. He punished the opposition and closed the offices of the Cambodia Daily and Radio Free Asia news organizations. A report on the press in Cambodia, published last August by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, noted that the government had passed legislation allowing the authorities to censor and place journalists and others under surveillance and that the media was increasingly controlled by a small number of people linked to the government. Alternative viewpoints are marginalized and denied a platform, contrary to international standards. The bottom line, according to the United Nations, is that as Cambodia faces elections in July, the country’s media are in a perilous situation.

Without the Voice of Democracy, Cambodia is in an even more perilous state.

