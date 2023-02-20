Jokowi calls out the names of potential presidential candidates, Hasto: That’s a political “endorsement.”

LEBAK, KOMPAS.com – The PDI-P considers that the steps taken by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to nominate politicians who are expected to stand as presidential candidates in the 2024 elections during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the PPP, Friday (17/2/2023), as approval policy.

The general secretary of the PDI-P, Hasto Kristiyanto, underlined that Jokowi always monitoring the “people’s expectations” of national leader candidates who are perceived positively by the public.

“And that’s part of approval what the president always does when he attends the party’s anniversary, showing his ability as a national leader,” Hasto said while meeting reporters in Lebak, Banten, on Sunday (19/2/2023) .

He also alluded to the incident where Jokowi almost forgot to mention Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono as a presidential candidate.

According to him, the most important thing is that in the end Jokowi does not forget to mention the name of AHY.

“When it is almost too late and someone calls him back and he is mentioned by President Jokowi, it means he is giving space for all the personalities to appear and providing the best option for the people” , Hasto said.

However, Hasto pointed out that for the PDI-P, the presidential candidates to wear were their own cadres and it was the prerogative of the General President Megawati Soekarnoputri.

“We regularly hold dialogues, especially between Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri and the President. In this dialogue, specific issues related to future national leaders are discussed,” he said.

In an event Please PPPJokowi first asked the public about the figure presidential candidate And cawapres who want a PPP stretcher.

Then, he said, all the personalities likely to become presidential or vice-presidential candidates were present at the event.

The PPP has invited a number of ministers to the general presidents of the political parties.

“I want to ask who is the PPP candidate? Because everyone is here, you know. All the presidential and vice-presidential candidates are here,” Jokowi told ICE BSD, Tangerang Regency, on Friday 17 /2/2023.

Jokowi then discussed one by one the presidential candidates and cawapres who have the potential to advance in the presidential election of 2024.

These include Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno and Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD.

“What I know is Pak Prabowo, what I know is Pak Erick Thohir, what I know is Pak Sandiaga Uno, and what I know is Pak Mahfud MD”, did he declare.

Jokowi then paused as he watched the officials present. He realized that he had almost forgotten to mention AHY in the list of presidential and vice-presidential candidates who had the potential to advance.

“I almost forgot, there is also Mas AHY. And of course there is the General President of the PPP. Is there anything I haven’t mentioned yet?” Jokowi said accompanied by laughter from the audience.



