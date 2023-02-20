Politics
Jokowi calls out the names of potential presidential candidates, Hasto: That’s a political “endorsement.”
LEBAK, KOMPAS.com – The PDI-P considers that the steps taken by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to nominate politicians who are expected to stand as presidential candidates in the 2024 elections during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the PPP, Friday (17/2/2023), as approval policy.
The general secretary of the PDI-P, Hasto Kristiyanto, underlined that Jokowi always monitoring the “people’s expectations” of national leader candidates who are perceived positively by the public.
“And that’s part of approval what the president always does when he attends the party’s anniversary, showing his ability as a national leader,” Hasto said while meeting reporters in Lebak, Banten, on Sunday (19/2/2023) .
Also read: At Harlah PPP, Jokowi names 2024 presidential candidates: Prabowo, Erick Thohir, at AHY
He also alluded to the incident where Jokowi almost forgot to mention Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono as a presidential candidate.
According to him, the most important thing is that in the end Jokowi does not forget to mention the name of AHY.
“When it is almost too late and someone calls him back and he is mentioned by President Jokowi, it means he is giving space for all the personalities to appear and providing the best option for the people” , Hasto said.
However, Hasto pointed out that for the PDI-P, the presidential candidates to wear were their own cadres and it was the prerogative of the General President Megawati Soekarnoputri.
“We regularly hold dialogues, especially between Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri and the President. In this dialogue, specific issues related to future national leaders are discussed,” he said.
Also Read: Jokowi Mania Moves From Ganjar to Prabowo, PDI-P: Soybean Morning, Tempe Afternoon
In an event Please PPPJokowi first asked the public about the figure presidential candidate And cawapres who want a PPP stretcher.
Then, he said, all the personalities likely to become presidential or vice-presidential candidates were present at the event.
The PPP has invited a number of ministers to the general presidents of the political parties.
“I want to ask who is the PPP candidate? Because everyone is here, you know. All the presidential and vice-presidential candidates are here,” Jokowi told ICE BSD, Tangerang Regency, on Friday 17 /2/2023.
Jokowi then discussed one by one the presidential candidates and cawapres who have the potential to advance in the presidential election of 2024.
These include Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno and Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD.
“What I know is Pak Prabowo, what I know is Pak Erick Thohir, what I know is Pak Sandiaga Uno, and what I know is Pak Mahfud MD”, did he declare.
Also Read: AHY’s Response After Calling Jokowi the 2024 Presidential Candidate
Jokowi then paused as he watched the officials present. He realized that he had almost forgotten to mention AHY in the list of presidential and vice-presidential candidates who had the potential to advance.
“I almost forgot, there is also Mas AHY. And of course there is the General President of the PPP. Is there anything I haven’t mentioned yet?” Jokowi said accompanied by laughter from the audience.
Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/02/19/13285711/jokowi-sebut-nama-nama-tokoh-yang-berpotensi-jadi-capres-hasto-itu
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The P3DN program and the oversight role of inspection to encourage the acceleration of its implementation within the Cabinet Secretariat
- Indian cricket teams visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: The Tribune India
- infectious diseases are expected to be a concern in two to four weeks
- Sino-Iranian relations are heating up. Here’s what the rest of the world should know.
- New Course: Advanced Lifeguard Supervision Skills | Royal Life Saving Society
- Turkey ends quake bailout as Blinken pledges new US aid
- Turkey ends quake bailout as Blinken pledges new US aid
- MSU Baseball Splits Day-Night Doubleheader Sunday to Wrap Up MLB Desert Invite Action
- USA advance to Concacaf U-17 Championship quarter-finals
- Sports university products will break international records Nwoko
- Being the birthplace of President Joko Widodo, take a look at 6 typical culinary dishes of Maknyos solo
- ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 6 Recap: An Awkward Reunion