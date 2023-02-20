Larry Hogan: Splitting the anti-Trump vote is a good reason not to run in 2024 | Republicans





The danger of dividing anti-Trump Republicans and helping the former president win the nomination again would be a good enough reason to consider not running for the White House in 2024, the former governor says of Maryland, Larry Hogan.

I don’t care about my future in the Republican Party, Hogan told NBC Meet the Press on Sunday. I care about making sure we have a future for the Republican Party.

And if we can arrest Donald Trump and elect a great savvy Republican conservative leader, that would definitely be a factor.

A relatively moderate in a GOP that has marched to the far right, Hogan has long been considered likely to run. He told NBC that he would decide to do so, as a small, common-sense Conservative government, at relatively short notice, most likely this spring.

Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are the only two declared candidates so far. Polls showed Haley shared a non-Trump vote dominated by Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, and thus handed Trump the victory.

Trump failed to win a majority of voters in 2016, when he first won the nomination. Hogan barely registers in the polls for 2024.

On NBC, Hogan was asked about culture war issues, primarily education and LGBTQ+ issues, which DeSantis based much of his appeal to voters on.

Hogan said: I was a Republican governor in the bluest state in America and got things done, working across the aisle with the Democrats. So I can tell you that’s not what everyone is talking about.

But I think some people are doing the math that bases primary voters on the Trump path, which is what they want to hear about. And so a lot of candidates focus on that. You can’t dismiss it, but I don’t think it should be the only thing we were talking about.

Haley said this week that DeSantiss’ so-called Gay Law, restricting how gender and sexual orientation are taught in elementary schools, didn’t go far enough.

She declined to comment on other Republican candidates, Trump in particular, saying she was only interested in attacking Joe Biden.

Hogan was asked about Republican attempts to get candidates to pledge support for the eventual nominee.

I think it’s a bit silly because it’s not going to happen, he said. We already know that President Trump has repeatedly said he refuses to do so.

If they say you won’t be on the debate stage if you don’t commit to supporting the candidate, then President Trump won’t be on the debate stage. And I don’t think anyone believes that’s going to happen.

Regarding Michigan, an election battleground where a Trump voter fraud supporter became state party leader on Saturday, Hogan said: There’s a lot of misinformation out there. And I’m concerned about some of the parts.

And people take power by believing in conspiracy theories. And I think we have to go back to a bigger party that can appeal to more people, otherwise we were going to keep losing elections.

In 2020, while still in office, Hogan publicly refused to support Trump. He did not vote for Biden, however, writing in Ronald Reagan instead.

On Sunday, Hogan said he wanted to support whoever the party’s nominee is. However, I said before that I don’t support Trump, I won’t support Trump. I put the country before the party and not someone [who] shouldn’t be the president.

