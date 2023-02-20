Boris Johnson issues a warning to Rishi Sunak





Boris Johnson has issued a warning to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he struggles to reach an agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol. Once again Rishi Sunak faces an unexpected intrusion from one of his ancestors – this time regarding the finalization of the Brexit deal and what that would mean for the current Northern Ireland protocol. The Prime Minister spent several days negotiating with the DUP and the head of the European Commission. A source close to Johnson told the Sunday Telegraph that rejecting the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in favor of a new Brexit deal would be a “big mistake”. Penny Mordaunt attempted to downplay the statement during a BBC live broadcast on February 19, 2023, calling Johnson’s view a “not entirely unnecessary intervention”. Several Tory MPs who support Sunak believe that rather than risk a clash with some of his party members, he should leave it alone. The intervention mainly deals with Sunak’s approach to dealing with Brussels. Johnson was the one who first agreed to the arrangement and insisted there would be no customs inspections of the products, but later admitted that the union and Northern Ireland had no did not benefit from the agreement. He introduced the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would allow the UK to independently renegotiate parts of the agreement, to address this issue. The bill infuriated Brussels, and if it became law, EU officials threatened legal action and retaliation. Although he was certain he would meet opposition in the House of Lords, he was seen on the British side as a means of putting pressure on the EU. But, Sunak has put the bill on hold while he works with Brussels to change the protocol. It is believed the government will postpone the law altogether if a deal is reached, which could be revealed as early as next week. Johnson’s intervention is essentially a warning shot as there is no settlement in place (Sunak pointed out that nothing has been finalized). Although Sunak and the DUP had cordial talks, the party warned that the planned deal may not go far enough to allay its concerns about the “democratic deficit”. Sources say Downing Street has long feared Johnson and Liz Truss will speak out on protocol. One of the reasons why some MPs supporting Sunak think he should leave the matter alone rather than risk a clash with the conservative right is because of this. A vote may not be necessary since a new deal does not need primary legislation, but MPs will usually find a way to call one if they have the motivation. Rishi Sunak runs the risk of inflaming the party’s right flank, making it harder to govern and possibly giving Johnson the chance to rally support if he decides to return.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.desiblitz.com/content/boris-johnson-fires-a-warning-to-rishi-sunak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos