The Chinese spy balloon: provocation or logical move?

Most of the talk about the Chinese spy balloon shot down off South Carolina in early February revolves around the design of the balloon, its purposes, and how many others were there?

But there is another question. Why would the People’s Republic of China send balloons over the United States knowing they would likely be detected and cause a hubbub? Although this balloon was deflected by high-altitude winds, other Chinese balloons have been spotted, including over Guam and the US missile test range in Kauai in recent times.

Xi Jinping didn’t confide in me, but maybe that’s not so hard to understand.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts towards the ocean after being shot down by a US fighter jet off Surfside Beach, South Carolina, February 4, 2023. ( REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)

The fat man at the buffet

The PRC often calls back a fat man at the buffet table who spots a new platter of eclairs. He knows he doesn’t need it, but he just can’t help it. So he slides the whole tray onto his plate. He goes too far.

It’s not just a Chinese communist thing. Many American businessmen enter into joint ventures in the PRC, expecting mutual benefits and a fair share of the profits. “Win-win” as the Chinese would say. And they soon find out that their Chinese partner aims to take over the entire operation and does so despite a rock-solid joint venture agreement.

The US government and military negotiators are also familiar with “fat man at the buffet” behavior. Back when the People’s Liberation Army was invited to RIMPAC despite much apprehension on the US side, PLA officers present at the planning conference insisted that the PRC had the same role that the Americans have in the exercise. Not exactly how you make a good impression.

This lack of restraint can have strategic effects. Example: If the PRC had maintained its 2000s charm offensive for another five years, it might have “won”. Most countries in the Asia-Pacific region were saying that the US warnings (as they were) were overstated. And since China was not a threat, there was no need to improve its own military capabilities.

Even American military officers were saying the same thing. Remember Admiral Thomas Keatingthen commander of INDOPACOM, offering in 2009 to help the Chinese navy understand aircraft carriers?

All Beijing had to do was “wait for the time”. But it couldn’t.

Admire the Trickster

A Western lawyer in Hong Kong explained to me ten years ago how much the Chinese admire the trickster. Someone who makes outrageous demands and even tries to do things that are clearly illegal. If they get away with it, they’re even more admired…and if they get it right…at least they tried.

Strange behaviour? Don’t we sometimes admire the “adorable thief”?

The US Navy recovers the remains of the Chinese spy balloon that flew over North America before being shot down off Myrtle Beach along the Atlantic coast on February 5. (U.S. Navy Twitter)

Americans will do nothing

The PRC might also have rightly thought that the Americans would do nothing being so eager to get bilateral relations back on track. With the exception of a few years during the Trump era, for the past four or five decades, Beijing has come off virtually unscathed no matter what.

Steal 23 million records of US government employees from the Office of Personnel Management? Nothing. Conquer the South China Sea? Nothing. Stealing US Navy underwater drones? Nothing. Send balloons over Guam? Nothing. And more barking sands? Nothing.

Do you think we would have heard of the balloon if a Montanan hadn’t looked up and taken a picture? Vegas would give you chances that the Biden administration kept it quiet and sent Tony Blinken to Beijing for a conference.

Indeed, months ago commercial airline pilots reported balloons between the Hawaiian Islands and the West Coast of the United States. And not a word from the US government.

The Chinese can be as snappy as the fat man at the buffet, but Americans have a pathological need to talk and engage with the PRC and any amount of crawling is good. The Chinese Communists know this.

A currency of exchange

For decades, the PRC has been furious with US surveillance and spy flights off its coast, even though they are legal and above international waters. Maybe sending the spy balloons would fix things or at least provide a bargaining chip for Secretary of State Blinken’s visit. China would say, “You don’t like our balloons? Stop your flights off our coasts and in our airspace since the South China Sea is Chinese territory and has been since historic times.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (March 2022 Reuters)

Papa Xi didn’t know

The Chinese might also have thought that the American China Hands would defend them if they got caught. They were right. It was heard early on that perhaps ‘hawks’ from the PLA or the Ministry of State Security were trying to sabotage Xi Jinping’s latest ‘charm offensive’ and trying to improve ties with the United States. United.

Maybe. But in these kinds of diets, what’s the benefit of doing something that “the boss” doesn’t like or approve of? You’re unlikely to hear: “Kid… I like your moxie.” More likely a 9mm round on the back of the head.

A corollary to this argument is that Xi was simply unaware of the ball. We hear it all the time from the hands of China. Concentration camps? Organ harvesting? Xi just doesn’t know. If he did, it would stop.

Here’s a test for any Chinese: go to the PRC and go for a walk, say at 9:00 p.m. Bring a Sharpie with you and draw a mustache on a poster of Xi Jinping. See if the cops are waiting for you before you get back to your hotel or five minutes after you arrive.

Find the humor

All in all, China’s balloons shouldn’t have come as a big surprise, as it will with anything Beijing does next.

Still, there’s no need to be completely sullen. At least if you are in Beijing.

A friend who knows the PRC well told me, “China has a sense of humor that is extremely and mysteriously similar to American humor. For some reason, this is the only area where our two cultures are closely in common.

It is very easy to imagine that in the Politburo Standing Committee of the CCP, they are laughing at the idea of ​​responding to a bag of hot air that flew into their airspace last August (i.e. say Nancy Pelosi) with their own hot air bag flying through US airspace last week.

Maotai all around.

