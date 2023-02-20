All eyes are on Modi following Adani’s explosive claims

The mutually beneficial relationship between the world’s wealthiest tycoons and our most powerful political leaders comes under intense scrutiny in the dramatic fallout from the alleged Adani Empire scam, but whether it’s of “brazen cronyism” or “nation building” depends on who you ask.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India’s market regulator, confirmed last week that it is looking into the explosive charges against Adani – including allegations of stock manipulation and fraud. — in a damning January report from short seller Hindenburg Research.

The report ricocheted across global markets and trashed Adani on a historic scale. More than $100 billion in value vanished overnight, despite assurances from the eponymous CEO, Gautam Adani, that the claims were false. About 50% of Adani’s stock value has since disappeared into thin air.

But it was a few carefully worded sentences in the report that renewed questions about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent ties to the Indian tycoon, whose meteoric rise from school dropout to billionaire has been a respected achievement for the country.

Get Crikey FREE in your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm.

Adani achieved this gargantuan feat with the help of facilitators in government and a cottage industry of international companies that facilitate these activities,” according to the Hindenburg report.

“These corruption issues permeate multiple levels of government.”

Modi’s old friend

The depth of ties between Modi and Adani is a mystery, but the pair go back a long way. Both grew up in the western Indian state of Gujarat, where Modi became chief minister in 2001, just months before the searing anti-Muslim pogrom – two months in violent and bloody reprisals in the region from Hindu mobs.

In the fallout, Adani brought together a group of local businessmen to create the Resurgent Group of Gujarat, a platform that spoke out against those who were pointing fingers at the new Modi and lent its support to Hindu Hriday Samrat. , or the Emperor of Hindu Hearts, as Modi became known.

Why the fascination for Modi? The rising politician is believed to have caught Adani’s attention with his visionary $7.2 trillion growth dream for India, something the savvy businessman shared. After just three terms as chief minister, Modi boarded Adani’s private jet to be sworn in as India’s prime minister.

It’s been a pretty good decade for Adani since. The Adani empire has taken control of a dozen ports through which a third of India’s cargo passes, seven airports which control a quarter of all air passenger movements and warehouses which control a third of the country’s grain, such as wrote the Indian political activist Arundhati Roy in The Guardian.

“During Modis’ nine years in office, Adanis’ wealth grew from $8 billion [A$11.6 billion] at $137 billion [A$199 billion]. In 2022 alone, he earned $72 billion [A$104.8 billion]which is more than the combined income of the world’s next nine billionaires combined,” she wrote.

And the diversification of the Adani empire into airports, shipping, coal, renewable energy and, more recently, media has been facilitated by strangely serendipitous tax and regulatory changes that enabled Adani’s dream of ” build a nation” to come forward – and quickly.

In 2018, for example, Adani bought six airports in a mass privatization following the relaxation of competition laws that allowed anyone, not just those familiar with the industry, to bid. . Just like that, the tycoon became one of the largest private airport operators in the country.

At the time, Kerala state finance minister Thomas Isaac said the Adani cleanup, including a 50-year lease on the bustling Trivandrum International Airport, was an act of “brazen cronyism” it proved the power of politically connected billionaires. The government countered that the bidding process was transparent.

Many believe it was Adani’s influence that sparked Modi’s startling decision to commit India to net zero by 2070 at COP26 in Glasgow – two decades after the mid-century target which many, including Australia, are working on, but something that impressed his compatriots.

It was one of five climate pledges, with new pledges to ensure half of India’s energy mix is ​​renewable by 2030 and cut carbon emissions by a billion tonnes by the end of the day. same date. The leading climate think tank, the Energy, Environment and Water Council, said it was “real climate action” by Modi.

Silence reigns supreme over the links

But any attempt to scrutinize Modi over his apparent links to Adani was quickly halted. When progressive Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi stood up in parliament with pictures of Modi and Adani on a plane together, his claims of preferential treatment between the two were removed from the parliamentary record.

Ahead of the Munich Security Conference 2023 last weekBillionaire investor George Soros has come under fire from both sides of the Indian government after saying Modi and Adani were “close allies” and that their fates – good or bad – were linked.

“Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and parliament,” Soros said.

“This will significantly weaken Modi’s grip on the Indian federal government and open the door to much needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I am waiting for a democratic revival in India.

Interior Minister Amit Shah said Modi’s government had “nothing to hide or fear” in Adani’s dramatic downfall. About 10% of India’s pipeline infrastructure projects fall under Adani’s purview, plus $100 billion earmarked for India’s green energy sector.

Climate Energy Finance Director Tim Buckley said Crikey it is clear that “the pervasive corrupting influence of coal [is] permeating all government decisions” as India contemplates the lucrative and powerful status of a global superpower that some predict it is heading towards.

“Adani has walked both sides of the road,” Buckley said, “taking advantage of crony capitalism for all he can get.”