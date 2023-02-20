Fears over earthquake preparedness rock IstanbulExBulletin

After an earthquake devastated southern Turkey, the mayor of remote Istanbul warned that some 90,000 buildings could collapse in the event of an earthquake.

Turning now to Turkey, which is halting rescue efforts in all but two provinces after earthquakes claimed tens of thousands of lives in the south of that country and in Syria. Far away in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, people wonder if they too are in danger. NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports that earthquake preparedness has become both a security issue and a political issue.

PETER KENYON, BYLINE: Turkey’s need to be earthquake-ready has long been a talking point for Recep Tayyip Erdogan as mayor of Istanbul, then as Turkish prime minister and now as president. In a 2021 speech on the Aegean earthquake that hit Izmir and other regions the previous year, Erdogan said his government was with the people, quote, “from the very first minute.”

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (Through interpreter) Glory to God. Our country has the fastest, most efficient and practical disaster response system in the world.

KENYON: But a common response immediately after this month’s earthquake and the major aftershocks that brought down buildings was: where is the state? Istanbul architect Korkut Ozgenler says his first reaction after seeing the scenes in Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep and other cities was overwhelming sadness, followed by anger.

KORKUT OZGENLER: It’s very sad, and for me, as an architect, to see all these buildings collapsing and people under the rubble, it’s mostly – it makes me really mad. And then the question comes to Istanbul, is Istanbul vulnerable?

KENYON: His own answer to that question is yes. He says things got better with new laws and building codes after the 1999 earthquake that killed more than 17,000 people, but he says the job is far from done.

OZGENLER: At the moment people are sad and psychologically everyone is even more afraid that it could happen very soon in Istanbul as well. Rightly so, because many buildings are under threat.

KENYON: After this month’s earthquakes in the south, the current mayor of Istanbul made a sobering announcement. He said some 90,000 buildings could be at risk if a major earthquake struck the city, and others put the number even higher. A cabinet minister said more than 50,000 buildings needed to be demolished urgently. Erdogan defends the government’s response to the earthquake, but critics say that even before the quake there was lax enforcement of building codes and other shortcomings. Gonul Tol, founding director of the Turkey program at the Middle East Institute, wrote that the corruption and mismanagement of Erdogan’s government led to, I quote, “the tragedy that befell my country.”

According to analyst Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy, the political impact of the disaster will almost certainly be negative for the government.

SINAN ULGEN: We don’t really have any polls to indicate the political impact of this catastrophe. But nevertheless, in the end, this is going to be a handicap for the ruling party.

KENYON: Ulgen says holding elections before the end of June is a constitutional obligation, but he cannot rule out Erdogan trying to delay them anyway. Geologist Korkut Ozgenler says if the question is who is to blame, then contractors shouldn’t be the only answer. He says it was tenants, particularly commercial tenants on the ground floors of buildings, who increased their space by tearing down load-bearing walls, weakening the integrity of structures.

OZGENLER: They have blood on their hands, and it makes me really, really angry when I see that because you hand over the building and then it’s the tenants who cause major damage to a building. I mean, you don’t need a 7.7 earthquake to see a building collapse like that if there are no walls in the building or no core.

KENYON: Analyst Sinan Ulgen agrees building owners or tenants may be partly to blame, but ultimately, he says, it’s up to the government to enforce building codes on the books. While the elections are currently shrouded in uncertainty, people here are anxiously watching for signs that the government is committed to preparing the country for the next major earthquake.

Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.

