Politics
Fears over earthquake preparedness rock IstanbulExBulletin
After an earthquake devastated southern Turkey, the mayor of remote Istanbul warned that some 90,000 buildings could collapse in the event of an earthquake.
MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:
Turning now to Turkey, which is halting rescue efforts in all but two provinces after earthquakes claimed tens of thousands of lives in the south of that country and in Syria. Far away in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, people wonder if they too are in danger. NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports that earthquake preparedness has become both a security issue and a political issue.
PETER KENYON, BYLINE: Turkey’s need to be earthquake-ready has long been a talking point for Recep Tayyip Erdogan as mayor of Istanbul, then as Turkish prime minister and now as president. In a 2021 speech on the Aegean earthquake that hit Izmir and other regions the previous year, Erdogan said his government was with the people, quote, “from the very first minute.”
(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)
PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (Through interpreter) Glory to God. Our country has the fastest, most efficient and practical disaster response system in the world.
KENYON: But a common response immediately after this month’s earthquake and the major aftershocks that brought down buildings was: where is the state? Istanbul architect Korkut Ozgenler says his first reaction after seeing the scenes in Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep and other cities was overwhelming sadness, followed by anger.
KORKUT OZGENLER: It’s very sad, and for me, as an architect, to see all these buildings collapsing and people under the rubble, it’s mostly – it makes me really mad. And then the question comes to Istanbul, is Istanbul vulnerable?
KENYON: His own answer to that question is yes. He says things got better with new laws and building codes after the 1999 earthquake that killed more than 17,000 people, but he says the job is far from done.
OZGENLER: At the moment people are sad and psychologically everyone is even more afraid that it could happen very soon in Istanbul as well. Rightly so, because many buildings are under threat.
KENYON: After this month’s earthquakes in the south, the current mayor of Istanbul made a sobering announcement. He said some 90,000 buildings could be at risk if a major earthquake struck the city, and others put the number even higher. A cabinet minister said more than 50,000 buildings needed to be demolished urgently. Erdogan defends the government’s response to the earthquake, but critics say that even before the quake there was lax enforcement of building codes and other shortcomings. Gonul Tol, founding director of the Turkey program at the Middle East Institute, wrote that the corruption and mismanagement of Erdogan’s government led to, I quote, “the tragedy that befell my country.”
According to analyst Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy, the political impact of the disaster will almost certainly be negative for the government.
SINAN ULGEN: We don’t really have any polls to indicate the political impact of this catastrophe. But nevertheless, in the end, this is going to be a handicap for the ruling party.
KENYON: Ulgen says holding elections before the end of June is a constitutional obligation, but he cannot rule out Erdogan trying to delay them anyway. Geologist Korkut Ozgenler says if the question is who is to blame, then contractors shouldn’t be the only answer. He says it was tenants, particularly commercial tenants on the ground floors of buildings, who increased their space by tearing down load-bearing walls, weakening the integrity of structures.
OZGENLER: They have blood on their hands, and it makes me really, really angry when I see that because you hand over the building and then it’s the tenants who cause major damage to a building. I mean, you don’t need a 7.7 earthquake to see a building collapse like that if there are no walls in the building or no core.
KENYON: Analyst Sinan Ulgen agrees building owners or tenants may be partly to blame, but ultimately, he says, it’s up to the government to enforce building codes on the books. While the elections are currently shrouded in uncertainty, people here are anxiously watching for signs that the government is committed to preparing the country for the next major earthquake.
Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.
Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/02/19/1158242034/fears-over-earthquake-preparedness-rock-istanbul
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US stocks are in the ‘death zone’ and could fall 26%, warns Morgan Stanley
- Top court criticizes Imrans’ conduct in defamation case
- Good news for the UK economy, but not necessarily for the Prime Minister. | business news
- Cleveland Water Alliance launches initiative to fund and promote innovative water technologies
- Sydney Sweeney puts a sheer spin on the classic flapper dress
- What are K12 schools doing today with the help of ESSER?
- ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2: Nepal sweeps the tri-series
- How banks are using middleware to drive innovation
- Earthquake damage and corruption are closely linked in Erdogan’s Turkey – Panorama
- High Court to hear challenge against Met over investigation into Johnson’s lockdown party attendance
- Burberry’s new creative director, Daniel Lee, makes his London Fashion Week debut
- Former MP Imran Ahmad Khan released from prison after half his sentence