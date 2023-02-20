Prime Minister Modi will address Rozgar Mela virtually today

Read also : Modi is the right man to seal India-Pakistan peace treaty: former RAW chief

PM Modi had launched Rozgar Mela in October 2022 on the occasion of Dhanteras. The mela has considered a campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs to the central government.

This (Rozgar Mela) will be a significant step forward in realizing the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to providing employment opportunities for young people and ensuring the well-being of citizens. In accordance with the Prime Minister’s instructions, all ministries and departments are working to fill existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on the Rozgar Mela.

Since then, the Prime Minister has approached Rozgar Melas from several states including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra.

Earlier in January 2023, it had distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in government departments and agencies.

It also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various government departments while distributing around 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits.

Earlier on February 2, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had informed Rajya Sabha that more than 9.79 lakh vacancies exist in central government across 78 ministries and departments, with railways accounting for 2.93 lakh. , Defense (Civil) for 2.64 lakh and Home Affairs for 1.43 lakh vacancies. “Rozgar Mela” events are held across the country and new people are inducted into various central ministries, departments, central public sector enterprises and self-governing bodies, among others.

In a written response to a question from BJP MP Sushil Modi, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the ongoing ‘Rozgar Mela’ will act as a catalyst in creating jobs and self-employment in more to provide income-generating service opportunities to 10 lakh young people over a period of about one year.

(With ANI entries)