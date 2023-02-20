Connect with us

Politics

Prime Minister Modi will address Rozgar Mela virtually today

Prime Minister Modi will address Rozgar Mela virtually today

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Rozgar Mela today i.e. February 20 via video conference.

Read also : Modi is the right man to seal India-Pakistan peace treaty: former RAW chief

PM Modi had launched Rozgar Mela in October 2022 on the occasion of Dhanteras. The mela has considered a campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs to the central government.

This (Rozgar Mela) will be a significant step forward in realizing the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to providing employment opportunities for young people and ensuring the well-being of citizens. In accordance with the Prime Minister’s instructions, all ministries and departments are working to fill existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on the Rozgar Mela.

Since then, the Prime Minister has approached Rozgar Melas from several states including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra.

Earlier in January 2023, it had distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in government departments and agencies.

It also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various government departments while distributing around 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits.

Earlier on February 2, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had informed Rajya Sabha that more than 9.79 lakh vacancies exist in central government across 78 ministries and departments, with railways accounting for 2.93 lakh. , Defense (Civil) for 2.64 lakh and Home Affairs for 1.43 lakh vacancies. “Rozgar Mela” events are held across the country and new people are inducted into various central ministries, departments, central public sector enterprises and self-governing bodies, among others.

In a written response to a question from BJP MP Sushil Modi, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the ongoing ‘Rozgar Mela’ will act as a catalyst in creating jobs and self-employment in more to provide income-generating service opportunities to 10 lakh young people over a period of about one year.

(With ANI entries)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-virtually-address-rozgar-mela-today-11676861840684.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: