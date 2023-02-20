RI, an agricultural country that imports rice, Jokowi dismantles the reasons





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo has finally opened his voice on why Indonesia needs to import rice. In fact, in recent years, RI has never taken that step. Jokowi linked this to the depletion of rice stocks. “(Regarding rice imports) ask Bulog, nationally we need it. Because Bulog’s stock is thin,” Jokowi said after checking the availability of daily necessities at Wonokromo market, Surabaya. , quoted by detikJatim, Saturday (2/18/2023). Importing is an urgent step to avoid shortage. Jokowi asked that this not happen. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “The stock is at least 1.2 million, yesterday at the 600 (thousand tons) level. So whether we like it or not, we have to (import),” he said. Learning from experience, running out of stock drives up the tracking price. Moreover, the current demand increases before Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. “Yes, you have to look at the stock, if it’s missing, you have to add it, otherwise the price will go up,” he said. Previously, Bulog’s Chairman’s Director, Budi Waseso, was candid about the start of the Government Rice Reserve (CBP) crisis in 2022, which eventually became the basis for the government to instruct Bulog to import 500,000 tons of rice. The man usually called Buwas admitted that it was difficult to import rice from Thailand to Vietnam. “This (import approval letter) from December 18 to 19, if I’m not mistaken. When the SPI came out, we were at a loss to look for imported rice, because at that time he was close to Nataru Our stock, the CBP stock is currently less than 600,000 tons,” Buwas said at a press conference in Jakarta on Thursday (02/02/23). He pointed out that Bulog did not want imports from the start. The conditions since July 2022 were a series of events that triggered the government’s rice import policy. “So it’s not that Bulog is not reactive, Bulog already has annual instructions. The problem is that suddenly in July-August there was a surge, we continued to go out (operations) when the production was no longer harvesting, we absorbed it was gone, but we released it. then, from an average of 30,000 tons per month, suddenly the average per month becomes 180,000 tons” , did he declare. So at that time a restricted meeting was held with President Jokowi, the solution was to import eventually as CBP stock was running out and eventually some was imported. “What was cut back then was 500,000 tons, we only got 85,000 tons from the interior of the country. Now it is backed by imported rice,” Buwas said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Pell-mell, the boss of Bulog confides that it is difficult to buy rice from farmers (At)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230219163539-4-415092/ri-negara-agraris-impor-beras-jokowi-bongkar-alasannya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos