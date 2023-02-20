Kishwar Desai | The BBC’s problems can take an acute turn; how Sajid plans to clean up London’s air

Don’t think for a moment that the BBC only has a problem in India. He has a bigger problem at home. BBC Chairman Richard Sharp appointed by Boris Johnson when he was Prime Minister has now broken the rules of good conduct for those in public office. He’s a wealthy man (like many who are somehow associated with the Tory Party) and he may have been part of a deal to loan money to the former premier minister when needed. Mind you, it was just a paltry £800,000, not serious money, because maybe Boris was feeling bad with about five child support payments to pay and countless children to feed. Giving money to the Prime Minister is fine, but Richard Sharp does not appear to have declared his involvement in the deal despite knowing he was being considered for the BBC job. He says he told someone about it but everything is under investigation. Considering all the problems at the BBC, he could breathe a sigh of relief if he were forced to quit.

As if an investigation into Tory shenanigans weren’t enough, new Tory Vice-Chairman Lee Andersen came out openly in favor of capital punishment from day one of his nomination announcement. I guess it’s to capture the hard-right, pro-Brexit vote. They all seem to enjoy hanging and flogging. He may last longer than the occasional Conservative Prime Minister, but you can never tell.

London air was foul in the days of Charles Dickens and the mythical Sherlock Holmes. There used to be thick mists of “pea soup”. Then, 50 years ago, they cleaned it up by banning coal or wood fires in homes.

They hadn’t realized that the fumes from the cars would create another problem. So 10 years ago there was a charge imposed on every car entering or driving into Inner London imposed by Ken Livingstone, then Mayor of London. This emission charge is difficult to escape.

While the ’emission’ tax has cleared the air of Inner London, there is still Outer London, the suburb where many families live and office workers travel to town from. They would generally opt for rail or underground transport if the strikes were not so frequent. So now Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has decided to extend the emission fee to Outer London as well. So watch out for ULEZ – an acronym for Ultra Low Emissions Zone which will hit car commuters and trucks. No one is happy about this, but if Londoners don’t look clean they will only clog the National Health Service, which is already struggling enough. Oops! In fact… the nurses and paramedics are in a fierce mood.

Climate change is a concern for everyone, including Indian-born filmmaker Asif Kapadia. The Oscar-winning director has a new film coming out this weekend, Creature, but it will be very different from his previous documentaries about Maradona or Amy Winehouse. The film was choreographed by award-winning Akram Khan – and depicts how experiments are carried out on a man at a polar research station in the Arctic to try to make him resilient enough for a world destroyed by climate change. He would therefore have to endure a variety of challenges, including extreme cold and loneliness. Curiously, both Asif and Akram are from South Asia, where environmental damage is rarely talked about. Although Akram admits to being influenced by Amitav Ghosh’s The Great Derangement.

Asif’s family came to the UK from India after the score, while Akram, who uses traditional Indian dance styles in his ballets, including kathak, is of Bangladeshi descent. This can bring an interesting synergy to the film, with the dance performed by the English National Ballet. This film is actually based on a performance by the English National Ballet, performed about two years ago. Even though the themes may seem far removed from any typical emerging South Asian theme, it also has a producer of Pakistani origin.

That’s the advantage of working in the UK – genuine working partnerships aren’t influenced by the politics of the country you’re from!

Finally, a bit of London politics. Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labor leader and MP for Islington North in North London for over 45 years, has been disqualified to stand again on the Labor ticket. As traditional battles go, this will be one of the dirtiest as he and his followers attempt to defy the ban. It will be a good spectator sport for other political parties.

Hopefully this won’t cause too much trouble for Labor leader Sir Kier Starmer, who many hope will be the next prime minister.

