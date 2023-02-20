China Renaissance Shares Plunge After Founder Passes Away | Business and economy





Shares of China Renaissance Holdings fall as much as 5% after recouping some earlier losses.

Shares of China Renaissance Holdings, the investment bank founded by late tech trader Bao Fan, fell 5% after regaining ground after record losses. After climbing as high as 3.5% early Monday, the Hong Kong-listed stock gave up gains and fell to 6.82 Hong Kong dollars ($0.87). The share price hit an all-time low of HK$5 ($0.64) on Friday before recovering ground to close at HK$7.18 ($0.92), down 28%. China Renaissance, founded by Bao in 2005, said on Thursday it was unable to reach its chairman but was continuing to operate as normal. Bao, a top investment banker known for overseeing mergers involving Chinese tech giants Didi and Meituan, is the latest in a long line of business figures to disappear in China, where authorities may detain suspects for long periods of time without charge or access to legal representation. Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua disappeared from public view for five years after being taken from his Hong Kong hotel in 2017 by suspected Chinese security guards before reappearing in mainland China five years later. late to face corruption charges. Yim Fung, the head of Chinese brokerage Guotai Junan International, disappeared for more than a month in 2015 before returning to his business after taking part in some investigations. Jack Ma, the founder of tech giant Alibaba, disappeared from public view for a year after making critical comments about Chinese financial regulators before reappearing in public at the end of 2021. Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the Baos family had been told the investment banker was participating in an investigation, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter. Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged a massive crackdown on corruption since he came to power in 2012. Critics have accused Xi, who has consolidated his power more than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, of using the fight against corruption as a pretext to purge his political rivals.

