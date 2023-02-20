Earthquake response and NATO enlargement on agenda as Blinken visits Turkey
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Turkish leaders in Ankara on Monday.
Blinkens’ schedule includes talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which marks its first anniversary this week, has prompted Sweden and Finland to seek entry into NATO’s defensive alliance, a process that requires the unanimous consent of existing members. . Hungary and Turkey are the only ones to have yet approved the new candidates.
Turkey has expressed security concerns about Sweden, saying it has been too soft on groups that Turkey considers terrorist organizations.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during his own visit to Turkey last week that the time had come for Turkey to ratify the two countries as new NATO members.
Cavusolgu and Erdogan each said Turkey could assess the two offers separately and could approve Finland on its own.
Earthquake Aid
Blinken arrived in Turkey on Sunday, his first visit to the country since becoming America’s top diplomat two years ago.
He brought pledges of $100 million in additional aid to the United States for Turkey and Syria after the February 6 earthquake that killed more than 44,000 people.
I look forward to learning as much as possible from our Turkish partners about the needs ahead, how best to help, how best to mobilize resources to support people here,” Blinken said upon his arrival.
Some information for this story comes from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos