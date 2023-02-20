Earthquake response and NATO enlargement on agenda as Blinken visits Turkey

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Turkish leaders in Ankara on Monday.

Blinkens’ schedule includes talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which marks its first anniversary this week, has prompted Sweden and Finland to seek entry into NATO’s defensive alliance, a process that requires the unanimous consent of existing members. . Hungary and Turkey are the only ones to have yet approved the new candidates.

Turkey has expressed security concerns about Sweden, saying it has been too soft on groups that Turkey considers terrorist organizations.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during his own visit to Turkey last week that the time had come for Turkey to ratify the two countries as new NATO members.

Cavusolgu and Erdogan each said Turkey could assess the two offers separately and could approve Finland on its own.

Earthquake Aid

Blinken arrived in Turkey on Sunday, his first visit to the country since becoming America’s top diplomat two years ago.

He brought pledges of $100 million in additional aid to the United States for Turkey and Syria after the February 6 earthquake that killed more than 44,000 people.

I look forward to learning as much as possible from our Turkish partners about the needs ahead, how best to help, how best to mobilize resources to support people here,” Blinken said upon his arrival.

Some information for this story comes from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters