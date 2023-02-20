Application for entry of Imran Khan’s vehicle to LHC premises refused – Pakistan





Pakistan

Request for Imran Khan’s vehicle to enter LHC premises denied

PTI had submitted the petition because of the security threats

February 20, 2023 10:01 a.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An administrative judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a motion seeking permission to enter PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s vehicle into the court premises due to security threats .

Judge Abid Aziz Shaikh announced the verdict on the petition filed by PTI leader Shibli Faraz to obtain a security clearance for the party leader. The request was made because of threats against the former prime minister, who was injured last year in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

The petition comes as the PTI leader is expected to appear before a single-bench hearing on a bail plea filed by him in a protest-related case before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The legal team decided to consult Imran Khan after the security clearance request was rejected.

On Thursday, a two-member bench headed by Judge Baqar Najfi rejected an identical motion after the PTI leader failed to appear in court despite being given several chances. However, a single bench gave him another opportunity to appear on Monday.

At the last hearing, Judge Abid Aziz Shaikh also noted the difference between Imran Khan’s signatures on the affidavit – attached to the bail application – and the power of attorney. While calling the matter serious, the judge noted that a notice of contempt could be issued to the motion or the attorney.

When Mr Khan’s lawyer said the PTI chief had his signatures, Judge Shaikh said the petition should appear in person to record the statement. The judge then adjourned the hearing until February 20.

