Politics
Big Tories warn Boris Johnson allies against Brexit revolt
Boris Johnson and his allies have been accused of suicidal treason by senior Tories for threatening to derail Rishi Sunaks’ bid to strike a new Brexit deal.
Former Tory Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan has said the Tories will face oblivion in the next election unless Mr Johnson and his supporters reverse measures aimed at sabotaging the government’s plan. Premiers for new arrangements for Northern Ireland.
Tobias Ellwood and other senior Tories have warned that Mr Johnson is deliberately undermining the Tories’ election prospects for personal gain, with ex-Chancellor George Osborne saying the former Tory leader was exploiting the protocol row in the purpose of bringing down Mr. Sunak.
write for The IndependentSir Alan, Mr Johnson’s deputy when he was Foreign Secretary, said the rebels were pushing voters into the arms of Sir Keir Starmer.
Mr Johnson has warned that scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would empower the UK to unilaterally delete parts of the treaty, would be a big mistake.
But Mr Johnson and his hardline Brexit supporters are detached from reality, Sir Alan said. Mr Sunak was simply trying to clean up the mess he inherited from Boris, the ex-minister said, urging Tory MPs to let him continue.
In a clear message to Tory dissidents, Mr Duncan said: It’s very simple: get real or die. Rishi must have the space to fix it without being informed or attacked by those who created the problem in the first place.
All they will do is get more and more people to vote Labour: that would be an act of suicidal betrayal, the tall Tory added.
The former Tory Prime Minister has been accused of being a nuisance and a wrecker after a source close to Mr Johnson said on Saturday night: His general view is that it would be a big mistake to drop the the Northern Ireland protocol.
Mr Ellwood, chairman of the Conservative Defense Select Committee, said The Independent that Mr. Johnson could sabotage the electoral prospects of the parties by trying to undermine Mr. Sunak. Every headline the public reads about Johnson intentionally undermining Rishi Sunak results in the loss of a few more Conservative votes, he said.
The backbencher added: If Johnson persists, he could easily be accused of deliberately sabotaging our electoral prospects for personal gain. It is not the standard of good governance that our party or the nation admires or needs.
Former Conservative cabinet minister Stephen Hammond said The Independent that Mr Johnson’s intervention was not helpful at this delicate stage of negotiations, adding: We cannot allow certain elements of the party to dictate what happens for the greater good. If an agreement is reached, the protocol bill is not necessary.
Mr Osborne also accused the former Prime Minister of playing games. Boris Johnson is interested in becoming prime minister again, he told Channel 4s The Andrew Neil Show. He wants to bring down Rishi Sunak and he will use any instrument to do so. If negotiations with Northern Ireland are that instrument, he will pick it up and hit Mr Sunak on the head with it.
Mr Sunak is expected to announce a new deal with the EU over controversial post-Brexit trade deals next week, although government insiders have opposed the idea that it could be revealed as early as Tuesday.
Government officials said a positive result would mean the protocol bill that would unilaterally roll back checks would no longer be needed. But The Independent understands that No. 10 does not rule out keeping the bill in reserve, depending on the type of agreement reached.
It is unclear whether any compromise forged by Mr Sunak with the EU to ease checks between Britain and Northern Ireland will be put to a vote in Parliament, but the European Research Group (ERG) has warned of a major Tory rebellion if it came to the Commons.
Eurosceptic backbenchers have been angered by an expected compromise with the EU, particularly over the oversight role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland.
Tory MP David Jones, deputy chairman of the ERG, saidThe Independent: If it’s the basis of a deal then it won’t work. Any agreement would be completely futile and embarrassing if it were unacceptable to the Unionist community.
In startling comments, Tory Minister Penny Mordaunt said Mr Johnson’s intervention on Brexit was helpful in reminding the EU that the UK could always choose to tear up protocol checks unilaterally.
Asked about the intervention of former Tory leaders, Ms Mordauntt told Sky News: Boris is Boris. But I wouldn’t say it’s a completely unnecessary intervention. The Commons leader added: The intervention of a source close to the former Prime Minister is useful in reminding the EU that [protocol] Invoice.
With opposition expected from the DUPs to the deal, Ms Mordaunt warned: Unless it is acceptable to all communities in Northern Ireland, it will not work.
The Prime Minister can count on Labor backing in a Commons vote, however, after SirKeir Starmer took the unusual step of offering him, saying Mr Sunak did not need to scramble to appease an uncompromising rump of his own backbenchers.
Tory MP Sir James Duddridge, a prominent Johnson ally, said The Independent that the former prime minister was right to want to push the protocol bill. He warned that Tory Brexiteers would be furious at any backroom deal that relies on Labor Party support or a deal struck without a vote.
Sir James added: I suspect there would be a lot of discontent as a direct result, and the Prime Minister does not have large amounts of goodwill money in the bank. There aren’t just 28 Spartans in the ERG.
Labor great Peter Mandelson has accused Mr Johnson of trying to undermine Mr Sunak. He destroys, he tries to destroy the thing because he opposes the Prime Minister. He and his supporters want to undermine the prime minister.
The line comes as a new poll for The Independent found that a majority of the public believe Mr Johnson should step down as an MP. Twice as many voters want him to be quiet as those who want him to say more about current issues.
The Savanta poll found that 44% of voters want to hear less from Mr Johnson, while just 21% want to hear more. Some 54% of the public believe the former Conservative prime minister should quit parliament, while 36% want him to remain an MP. The survey of 2,201 adults was conducted between February 10 and 12.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-brexit-protocol-sunak-b2285250.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US general warns China of biggest threat in space
- Michigan Rod Moore No. 5 returning safety
- Magic in the air for men’s and women’s basketball, plus baseball’s long-awaited return – The Vanderbilt Hustler
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The P3DN program and the oversight role of inspection to encourage the acceleration of its implementation within the Cabinet Secretariat
- Indian cricket teams visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: The Tribune India
- infectious diseases are expected to be a concern in two to four weeks
- Sino-Iranian relations are heating up. Here’s what the rest of the world should know.
- New Course: Advanced Lifeguard Supervision Skills | Royal Life Saving Society
- Turkey ends quake bailout as Blinken pledges new US aid
- Turkey ends quake bailout as Blinken pledges new US aid
- MSU Baseball Splits Day-Night Doubleheader Sunday to Wrap Up MLB Desert Invite Action
- USA advance to Concacaf U-17 Championship quarter-finals