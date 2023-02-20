Big Tories warn Boris Johnson allies against Brexit revolt

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest information

Boris Johnson and his allies have been accused of suicidal treason by senior Tories for threatening to derail Rishi Sunaks’ bid to strike a new Brexit deal.

Former Tory Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan has said the Tories will face oblivion in the next election unless Mr Johnson and his supporters reverse measures aimed at sabotaging the government’s plan. Premiers for new arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Tobias Ellwood and other senior Tories have warned that Mr Johnson is deliberately undermining the Tories’ election prospects for personal gain, with ex-Chancellor George Osborne saying the former Tory leader was exploiting the protocol row in the purpose of bringing down Mr. Sunak.

write for The IndependentSir Alan, Mr Johnson’s deputy when he was Foreign Secretary, said the rebels were pushing voters into the arms of Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Johnson has warned that scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would empower the UK to unilaterally delete parts of the treaty, would be a big mistake.

But Mr Johnson and his hardline Brexit supporters are detached from reality, Sir Alan said. Mr Sunak was simply trying to clean up the mess he inherited from Boris, the ex-minister said, urging Tory MPs to let him continue.

In a clear message to Tory dissidents, Mr Duncan said: It’s very simple: get real or die. Rishi must have the space to fix it without being informed or attacked by those who created the problem in the first place.

All they will do is get more and more people to vote Labour: that would be an act of suicidal betrayal, the tall Tory added.

The former Tory Prime Minister has been accused of being a nuisance and a wrecker after a source close to Mr Johnson said on Saturday night: His general view is that it would be a big mistake to drop the the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mr Ellwood, chairman of the Conservative Defense Select Committee, said The Independent that Mr. Johnson could sabotage the electoral prospects of the parties by trying to undermine Mr. Sunak. Every headline the public reads about Johnson intentionally undermining Rishi Sunak results in the loss of a few more Conservative votes, he said.

The backbencher added: If Johnson persists, he could easily be accused of deliberately sabotaging our electoral prospects for personal gain. It is not the standard of good governance that our party or the nation admires or needs.

Former Conservative cabinet minister Stephen Hammond said The Independent that Mr Johnson’s intervention was not helpful at this delicate stage of negotiations, adding: We cannot allow certain elements of the party to dictate what happens for the greater good. If an agreement is reached, the protocol bill is not necessary.

Mr Osborne also accused the former Prime Minister of playing games. Boris Johnson is interested in becoming prime minister again, he told Channel 4s The Andrew Neil Show. He wants to bring down Rishi Sunak and he will use any instrument to do so. If negotiations with Northern Ireland are that instrument, he will pick it up and hit Mr Sunak on the head with it.

Boris Johnson wants Rishi Sunak to press ahead with unilateral protocol bill ” height=”726″ width=”982″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Boris Johnson wants Rishi Sunak to press ahead with unilateral protocol bill (PENNSYLVANIA)

Mr Sunak is expected to announce a new deal with the EU over controversial post-Brexit trade deals next week, although government insiders have opposed the idea that it could be revealed as early as Tuesday.

Government officials said a positive result would mean the protocol bill that would unilaterally roll back checks would no longer be needed. But The Independent understands that No. 10 does not rule out keeping the bill in reserve, depending on the type of agreement reached.

It is unclear whether any compromise forged by Mr Sunak with the EU to ease checks between Britain and Northern Ireland will be put to a vote in Parliament, but the European Research Group (ERG) has warned of a major Tory rebellion if it came to the Commons.

Eurosceptic backbenchers have been angered by an expected compromise with the EU, particularly over the oversight role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland.

Tory MP David Jones, deputy chairman of the ERG, saidThe Independent: If it’s the basis of a deal then it won’t work. Any agreement would be completely futile and embarrassing if it were unacceptable to the Unionist community.

In startling comments, Tory Minister Penny Mordaunt said Mr Johnson’s intervention on Brexit was helpful in reminding the EU that the UK could always choose to tear up protocol checks unilaterally.

Asked about the intervention of former Tory leaders, Ms Mordauntt told Sky News: Boris is Boris. But I wouldn’t say it’s a completely unnecessary intervention. The Commons leader added: The intervention of a source close to the former Prime Minister is useful in reminding the EU that [protocol] Invoice.

With opposition expected from the DUPs to the deal, Ms Mordaunt warned: Unless it is acceptable to all communities in Northern Ireland, it will not work.

Sunak faces an uphill battle trying to gain DUP support for his deal ” height=”726″ width=”982″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Sunak faces an uphill battle trying to gain DUP support for his deal (WPA)

The Prime Minister can count on Labor backing in a Commons vote, however, after SirKeir Starmer took the unusual step of offering him, saying Mr Sunak did not need to scramble to appease an uncompromising rump of his own backbenchers.

Tory MP Sir James Duddridge, a prominent Johnson ally, said The Independent that the former prime minister was right to want to push the protocol bill. He warned that Tory Brexiteers would be furious at any backroom deal that relies on Labor Party support or a deal struck without a vote.

Sir James added: I suspect there would be a lot of discontent as a direct result, and the Prime Minister does not have large amounts of goodwill money in the bank. There aren’t just 28 Spartans in the ERG.

Labor great Peter Mandelson has accused Mr Johnson of trying to undermine Mr Sunak. He destroys, he tries to destroy the thing because he opposes the Prime Minister. He and his supporters want to undermine the prime minister.

The line comes as a new poll for The Independent found that a majority of the public believe Mr Johnson should step down as an MP. Twice as many voters want him to be quiet as those who want him to say more about current issues.

The Savanta poll found that 44% of voters want to hear less from Mr Johnson, while just 21% want to hear more. Some 54% of the public believe the former Conservative prime minister should quit parliament, while 36% want him to remain an MP. The survey of 2,201 adults was conducted between February 10 and 12.