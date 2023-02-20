Meghalaya government denied permission for PM Modi’s rally in Tura: BJP





Shillong: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary Rituraj Sinha on Sunday questioned the National People’s Party (NPP) government in election-linked Meghalaya for refusing permission to hold a Prime Minister’s rally. Minister Narendra Modi in Tura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Meghalaya on February 24 ahead of assembly elections later this month. The BJP had planned to hold a mega rally of Prime Minister Modi in Tura on February 24. The BJP, however, said permission to hold the rally at PA Sangma Stadium in Tura was denied by the state government, citing that the stadium was still under construction. Speaking to ANI, Sinha said: “We have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organize a tour in Shillong and a public rally in Tura, Garo hills. We have asked permission at the PA stadium. Sangma to hold a Prime Minister’s rally, but we are surprised to know that the stadium is under construction and not ready, so they sent a letter stating that the Prime Minister’s rally could not be held there. The entire country and the people of Meghalaya know that PA Sangma Stadium was inaugurated by CM Conrad Sangma on December 16 himself in a grand manner.” The BJP leader said the NPP and other parties had sensed a “Modi wave in Meghalaya” and therefore stopping Prime Minister Modi’s rally in the state was a deliberate attempt. “The stadium which was ready on December 16, how come it is under construction again at the end of February? Why is it not available for the Prime Minister’s rally? The reason is political. It seems that the opposition parties like NPP, TMC and Congress fear Modi wave here. Meghalaya people want BJP government like other northeastern states,” he added. Notably, Tura, which is part of Garo Hills, is considered the stronghold of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and a majority of his elected lawmakers in that region. Voting for the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, which has 60 seats, will be held in a single phase on February 27. The counting of votes will take place on March 2. …

