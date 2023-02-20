Politics
Congratulations on your assignment, Mr. Erick Thohir, as the new President of PSSI
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo congratulated the newly elected President of the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI), Erick Thohir.
He transmitted it during his meeting with the new management of PSSI at the Merdeka Palace on Monday (20/2/2023).
“First of all, I would like to congratulate Pak Erick Thohir as the new President of PSSI for 2023-2027,” Jokowi said.
Read also: Erick Thohir: It’s time for PSSI to give the football mafia a red card!
Furthermore, the President also congratulated Zainudin Amali and Ratu Tisha who were elected Vice Presidents of PSSI.
“And also (congratulations) to Mr. Zainudin Amali and Mrs. Ratu Tisha as Vice President,” Jokowi said.
“As well as all the new Exco PSSI, I congratulate you,” he continued.
President Jokowi said, it is not an easy task to become a leader and an administrator of PSSI. Because it is related to the improvement of Indonesian football.
“I know it’s not an easy task if we want our football to be good. Because whatever sport it is, it’s our favorite sport,” Jokowi said.
“So I mostly keep it plan short term, medium term properly prepared”, added the Head of State.
Also Read: Erick Thohir Calls Reform 98 Produced Many Figures Including President Joko Widodo
Earlier, PSSI President-elect Erick Thohir delivered his report to President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace on Monday afternoon.
In this report, Erick was accompanied by PSSI Vice President Zainudin Amali, who is also Minister of Youth and Sports and PSSI Vice President Ratu Tisha, as well as members of the PSSI Board of Directors.
Beginning his report, Erick said PSSI board members ensured there was no government interference in the organization.
“We want to make sure that the perception so far of government intervention by PSSI is wrong. But what is true is how to successfully develop Indonesian football as a whole,” Erick said.
“The cooperation of the government, the PSSI and the football community must be strengthened,” he continued.
Also read: Erick Thohir regarding the repair of football: there will be a surprise at 5 p.m.
Erick continued, his party realized that PSSI needed government support. For example for the construction of the national team and the construction of football facilities.
“Or under instructions from the president to encourage what is called student football,” said Erick, who is also a BUMN minister.
“It’s impossible for us to be alone. Moreover, managing since comparative analysis many countries,” he continued.
Erick revealed during this meeting that PSSI wanted to ensure that it could cooperate optimally with the government.
“That way we can ensure that our football sees a significant improvement, and that’s part of our commitment,” added Erick.
|
