Politics
India hits back after Soros comments on Adani fallout and PM Modi
NDIA – JANUARY 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder of Adani Group, and other delegates at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Center on January 18, 2019 in Gandhinagar, India.
Hindustan Times | | Getty Images
India has slammed billionaire investor George Soros after he alleged the Adani unrest would weaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grip on power and lead to “democratic renewal” in the country.
The latest dispute highlights renewed scrutiny of the Indian leader’s relationship with business tycoon Gautam Adani, who has lost billions in net worth since a short seller report accused his firms of fraud. The Adani Groupdenied these allegationscalling the report a “calculated attack on India”.
Last week, Soros criticized the Prime Minister saying India was a democracy but Modi “is not a democrat”. Over the weekend, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at a conference in Sydney that Soros’ comments were typical of a “Euro-Atlantic view” and dismissed his accusations.
“There are still people in the world who believe that their definition, their preferences, their views should take precedence over everything else,” Jaishankar said.
He added that there was “a debate and a conversation we need to have about democracy”, including whose values define a democracy as the world rebalances and becomes less Euro-Atlantic.
“He is old, rich, opinionated and dangerous because what happens is that when such people, such views and such organizations actually invest resources in shaping narratives,” Jaishankar said in response to a question about the billionaire’s remarks..
Indian voters will decide “how the country should [be] run, ”said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
“It worries us. We are a country that has gone through colonialism. We know the dangers of what happens when there is outside interference,” Jaishankar added.
Modi-Adani “close allies”
Critics of Soros have focused on the warm relationship between Modi and Adani.
“Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fates are linked. Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds on the stock market, but failed,” Soros said.
Both men are from the Indian state of Gujarat in western India. Adani was an early supporter of Modi’s political aspirations and championed theThe growth vision of the Indian leaderfor the country. Modi flew in an Adani jetafter being elected to the national office in 2014.
But Adani lost his crown as Asia’s richest man within days after the short-selling firm Hindenburg Research alleged fraud. The Adani Group denied wrongdoing and hit back at the company in a more than 400-page rebuttal.
“Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock has collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the matter, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and parliament,” Soros said.
The billionaire predicted that Adani’s troubles will “significantly weaken Modi’s grip on the Indian federal government” and “open the door to much-needed institutional reforms”.
“I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India,” Soros said.
The Hungarian-born investor is the founder of the Open Society Foundations advocacy network, through which he has donated more than $32 billion, according to his website. The network said it makes “thousands of grants each year for building inclusive and vibrant democracies,” with active projects in more than 120 countries.
Adani’s fall attracts fire
Opposition critics have also seized on the Hindenburg report to attack Modi and his party ahead of national elections scheduled for next year. The main opposition Indian Congress party hasevents organizedand demanded an investigation into Hindenburg’s allegations.
However, the opposition party was quick to distance itself from Soros’ comments.
“Whether the Adani scam linked to the Prime Minister will trigger a democratic revival in India is entirely up to Congress, opposition parties and our electoral process,” tweeted Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary. “It has NOTHING to do with George Soros.”
Politically, it is difficult to predict what effect, if any, Adani’s review will have on the popularity of Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, observers said.
Yet the relationship between Modi and Adani is “so long and strong” that it will be difficult for the prime minister and his party to emerge unscathed from this crisis, Ashok Swain, head of the peace and conflict research department at the University of Uppsala in Sweden recently told CNBC.
