India hits back after Soros comments on Adani fallout and PM Modi

NDIA – JANUARY 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder of Adani Group, and other delegates at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Center on January 18, 2019 in Gandhinagar, India.

India has slammed billionaire investor George Soros after he alleged the Adani unrest would weaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grip on power and lead to “democratic renewal” in the country.

The latest dispute highlights renewed scrutiny of the Indian leader’s relationship with business tycoon Gautam Adani, who has lost billions in net worth since a short seller report accused his firms of fraud. The Adani Groupdenied these allegationscalling the report a “calculated attack on India”.

Last week, Soros criticized the Prime Minister saying India was a democracy but Modi “is not a democrat”. Over the weekend, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at a conference in Sydney that Soros’ comments were typical of a “Euro-Atlantic view” and dismissed his accusations.

“There are still people in the world who believe that their definition, their preferences, their views should take precedence over everything else,” Jaishankar said.

He added that there was “a debate and a conversation we need to have about democracy”, including whose values ​​define a democracy as the world rebalances and becomes less Euro-Atlantic.

“He is old, rich, opinionated and dangerous because what happens is that when such people, such views and such organizations actually invest resources in shaping narratives,” Jaishankar said in response to a question about the billionaire’s remarks..

Indian voters will decide “how the country should [be] run, ”said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“It worries us. We are a country that has gone through colonialism. We know the dangers of what happens when there is outside interference,” Jaishankar added.