Oleg Zhdanov: Putin is not brave enough to spit in Xi Jinping’s face





Military expert Oleg Zhdanov underlined the political aspect of a possible Russian offensive on February 24. According to him, a lot will depend on China and the peace plan, which will be made public by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Zhdanov said this on his YouTube channel. He recalled that on February 24, the Chinese leader is expected to announce his peace plan to resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine. In China, the day comes much earlier than in Moscow. If the People’s Republic of China releases a plan in the morning, and after that Putin moves the air armada against Ukraine, I don’t think Putin is such a brave guy to spit so openly in the face of the Chinese leader. He is ready to coordinate all issues with him so that China will support him. So I don’t think Putin is ready to do actions that can boomerang, said Zhdanov. He also stressed that the head of the Kremlin’s address to the Federal Assembly is ahead. “We will see what February 22 brings us. If this is still lame talk, then I don’t think we should expect anything militarily powerful on February 24. notes the expert. Regarding a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, Zhdanov did not give an exact forecast. I don’t expect Russia to prepare anything extraordinary for us today. Even a massive missile strike, which they may be preparing for February 24, will not surprise us. We are ready. We withstood strikes and 100 missiles each. Today, collecting 100 missiles for Russia is the biggest problem,” he added. The expert touched on the topic of Russian aviation that has accumulated on the border with Ukraine, and also discussed whether it is worth shooting down the air defense balloons that the Russian Federation launched recently . We have enough air defense to take it down. In addition, our operators already have the skills to distinguish and let Russian balloons pass. “up to the rifle, on these bullets. The air defense will not respond to them. All attention will be on missiles and planes, if any appear in our airspace,” notes the expert.

