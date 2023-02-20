Penny Mordaunt says Boris Johnson’s warnings over Northern Ireland Brexit deal are ‘helpful’

Boris Johnson’s warnings about agreeing a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland will keep the pressure on the EU, a Cabinet minister has suggested.

Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, said the ex-first minister’s intervention on the Northern Ireland protocol was not “completely unnecessary”.

Allies of Mr Johnson this weekend warned the government against abandoning proposed legislation at Westminster that would unilaterally remove elements of the protocol.

They also warned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak against approving a deal allowing the European Court of Justice to play a role in deciding issues related to Northern Ireland.

It comes as Mr Sunak appears set to strike a new deal with Brussels to resolve the bitter dispute over the protocol, with claims a deal could be presented to MPs as early as this week.

Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, said the former Prime Minister’s intervention on the Northern Ireland protocol was not ‘completely unnecessary’

Boris Johnson’s allies this weekend warned the government against scrapping the bill at Westminster that would unilaterally scrap elements of the protocol

RishiSunak appears set to strike a new deal with the EU to resolve the bitter protocol dispute, with claims a deal could be presented to MPs this week

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill was designed by Mr Johnson to allow the UK to override current post-Brexit rules for trade across the Irish Sea, in the absence of an agreement negotiated with the EU.

In his first Brexit intervention since leaving No 10, a source close to the ex-PM said Mr Johnson thought it would be ‘a big mistake’ for Mr Sunak to drop the legislation contentious.

But, rather than proving the Prime Minister a headache, Ms Mordaunt suggested Mr Johnson’s warning was a help for Mr Sunak.

“Well Boris is Boris,” she told Sky News. “But I wouldn’t say it’s a completely unnecessary intervention.

“The Prime Minister I think will recognize that having the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill there, the work done by the former Prime Minister, helped us get to where we are. are.

“But we’ve always preferred to try to have a negotiated settlement and that’s what everyone is working towards.”

The Northern Ireland Protocol, which created economic barriers to trade being sent from Britain to Northern Ireland, was negotiated as part of Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal.

But, while in power, the former prime minister denounced the EU’s “bureaucratic” implementation of the deal and began efforts to reverse the protocol.

The row between the UK and the EU escalated when Mr Johnson introduced legislation in the Commons to unilaterally scrap parts of the deal without Brussels’ consent.

Mr Sunak has since blocked progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in Parliament as he tries to reach a negotiated settlement with Brussels.

The government has indicated that if successful, the bill will no longer be needed.

But a source close to Mr Johnson said: ‘His general thinking is that it would be a serious mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

Responding to the warning, Ms Mordaunt said this morning: ‘The intervention of a source close to the previous prime minister is helpful in reminding the EU of this bill and what this deal really needs to deliver.’

She also stressed that any deal to fix the protocol must be backed by the DUP, suggesting that would not work if the CJEU retained a watchdog role.

Lord Mandelson warns Boris Johnson is ‘trying to destroy’ Northern Ireland deal Lord Mandelson today accused Boris Johnson of ‘trying to destroy’ any agreement to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol in a bid to undermine Rishi Sunak. Asked about the former Prime Minister’s intervention, the Labor peer said: ‘There is nothing Boris Johnson is doing now or indeed throughout our recent history with the EU that can be described as useful.” “He destroys, he tries to destroy the thing because he opposes the Prime Minister. “He wants and his supporters want to undermine the prime minister.” Lord Mandelson, a former Northern Ireland secretary and one of New Labour’s architects, said he hoped Mr Johnson would step aside “entirely from this matter”. “I think a period of silence on his part would be welcome,” he added.

The DUP has repeatedly blocked the power-sharing government in Northern Ireland over its protest against the protocol and set out seven tests for a revised UK-EU deal.

“Unless this deal satisfies all communities in Northern Ireland, it won’t be possible, it won’t work,” Ms Mordaunt added.

“The DUP tests they referred to are not a random wish list, they are promises we made to the people of Northern Ireland.

“That’s the bar this deal has to cross and I know the Prime Minister is completely focused on that.”

When told the DUP’s seven tests did not include any role for the ECJ, Ms Mordaunt replied: ‘The prime minister is focused on removing those practical difficulties, but he has also talked about the democratic deficit.’

“He spoke of ensuring that the people of Northern Ireland, through their representatives, can have a say in any future regulations they may be subject to.”

Tory MP Sir James Duddridge, a former Brexit minister and close ally of Mr Johnson, insisted a protocol agreement involving a role for the ECJ would be a “corner” for a real Brexit.

In a warning to Mr Sunak of a parliamentary revolt over the issue by Tory backbenchers, he told the Telegraph: ‘The Prime Minister would be unwise to put his own neck on the chopping block.’

“It won’t just be 28 ‘Spartans’ voting against this, it will be a large number of Brexiteers, plus a number who don’t see it as the future, plus a number who were perhaps pro-Remain but believe Brexit must be delivered.

“It’s not a small minority, it fits into the majority of the parliamentary party, certainly in triple figures.”

Fellow Brexiteer Sir John Redwood also warned Mr Sunak against scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

He posted on Twitter: “David Cameron gave in to the EU, got a bad deal and lost the referendum”.

“Theresa May gave in to the EU, got a bad exit deal and lost her job. The NI protocol bill shows how to get a better answer this time.

Lord Mandelson has accused Mr Johnson of ‘attempting to destroy’ any agreement to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol in a bid to undermine Mr Sunak.

Asked about the former Prime Minister’s intervention, the Labor peer said: ‘There is nothing Boris Johnson is doing now or indeed throughout our recent history with the EU that can be described as useful.”

“He’s destroying, he’s trying to destroy the thing because he’s against the Prime Minister. He wants and his supporters want to undermine the Prime Minister.

Despite growing expectations of an imminent Prime Minister’s announcement on a protocol agreement, Mr Sunak yesterday appeared to play down the prospect that the UK and EU were close to unveiling a finalized deal.

“There are still challenges ahead. We have not solved all these problems,” he said at the Munich security conference, where he spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“No, there is no agreement that has been reached, there is an understanding of what needs to be done.”