Earthquake rattles Turkey’s fragile economy
LEAK INFLATION:
The country must repair about $84.1 billion in earthquake damage amid dwindling funding and costly campaign promises in a vote scheduled for May
Turkey was already battling runaway inflation and relying on wealthy allies to fund its economy when a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands, left millions more in need of urgent aid and leveled lands. entire cities.
Now it must pour billions into rebuilding 11 southeastern provinces flattened by the February 6 earthquake, the worst disaster in its post-Ottoman history.
This money must be added to the costs of the electoral promises that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made ahead of the crucial elections still tentatively scheduled for May 14.
Photo: EPA-EFE
All that money could boost consumer spending and industrial production, two key indicators of economic growth.
The problem for Erdogan is that Turkey is very short of funds.
The dying coffers of central banks have been replenished with the help of Russia and the oil-rich states of the Persian Gulf, which have helped Turkey spend tens of billions of dollars to support the pound over the past few years. last years.
However, economists say the money is only enough to keep Turkey’s finances in order and keep the struggling lira from collapsing until May’s election.
Now Erdogan needs to repair around $84.1 billion in earthquake damage, according to an estimate by a leading business group.
Other expert estimates are more conservative, approaching the total of US$10 billion.
Ahead of the elections, Erdogan has already promised to provide new housing for the millions affected within a year.
If he found the money, again relying heavily on foreign donors, Erdogan would have to allocate much of it to the construction sector to rebuild parts of Turkey from scratch.
Although contractors are now blamed for following lax standards that allowed so many buildings to crumble, Erdogan has relied on the sector to modernize much of the country with airports, roads and hospitals.
Increased output from reconstruction activities could more than offset the negative impact of the disruption in economic activity, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said.
The affected area is one of the least developed in Turkey, contributing only 9% of GDP, but Turkey’s agricultural production could suffer.
Unay Tamgac, associate professor of economics at TOBB ETU Ankara University, said the region creates 14.3% of the total output of agriculture, fisheries and forestry in Turkey.
The region is a global exporter of foodstuffs such as apricots, and there could be a ripple effect on prices, she said.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has warned of disruptions to basic food production in Turkey and Syria.
The earthquake also damaged energy facilities, infrastructure, transport and irrigation, Tamgac added.
IMF Executive Director Mahmoud Mohieldin said the 7.8-magnitude quake could harm the economy less than a 7.6-magnitude quake in 1999, which killed more than 17,000 people.
An IMF spokesperson later said Mohieldin was speaking in a private capacity and did not represent the funds’ official view.
Turkey’s economy weakened by around 0.5-1% of GDP in 1999, but the tremor at that time hit the country’s industrial heartland, including economic powerhouse Istanbul.
The economy quickly rebounded, growing by 1.5% of GDP in 2000 thanks to reconstruction efforts, the European Bank said.
Last week’s quake also did not affect areas further west favored by foreign tourists, which have become one of Turkey’s main sources of foreign exchange, Teneo analyst Wolfango Piccoli wrote. in a note.
The focus is on where Erdogan could get the money to spend on reconstruction.
It is clear that there will be a need for foreign currency as Turkey needs to import more, said Baki Demirel, an economics professor at Yalova University.
Turkey’s sovereign debt levels are relatively low, which means the government has some leeway to issue long-term debt.
By contrast, foreign investors have shunned Turkey due to Erdogan’s unorthodox economic views, which include an ill-fated attempt to curb inflation by cutting interest rates.
When the earthquake hit, Turkey’s annual inflation rate had slowed from 85% last year to 58%, its highest level in two decades.
With all the headwinds, most economists agree that the economy is likely to stagnate over the coming year.
Despite the uncertainty and the various factors at play, such as global economic conditions and domestic political expectations, Turkey’s economy is likely to stagnate or grow below its natural rate, economist Murat Kubilay said.
